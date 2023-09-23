International US says Haiti security mission could deploy ‘in months’, urges support

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says US ready to provide ‘financial and logistical’ aid to proposed Haiti deployment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said a Kenya-led, international security mission to Haiti could deploy “in months”, urging the United Nations Security Council to authorise the deployment as soon as possible.

Speaking on Friday morning at a start of a UN meeting in New York on the situation in Haiti, Blinken said the United States would supply “robust financial and logistical assistance” to the proposed mission.

“We urge the international community to pledge additional personnel, as well as equipment, logistics, training and funding. We cannot be successful without these contributions,” the top US diplomat said.

“And we strongly urge the Security Council to pass a resolution to authorise this mission … The United States is working with Ecuador to put forward a text,” Blinken added. “With our support, this mission can deploy within months, and we really have no time to lose.”

Haiti has seen a surge in gang violence over the past several years, particularly after the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which created a power vacuum.

49364911347_30fd3fd113_b.jpg

Some people say that Haiti should hire social workers, instead of a police force

Gangs control most of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and armed confrontations have disrupted access to health care and other services, according to the UN and rights observers.

Haitians face a barrage of attacks, including kidnappings for ransom and sexual violence, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

In October of last year, Haiti’s de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, called on the international community to help set up a “specialised armed force” to quell the violence.

The request for an international mission to Haiti enjoyed the backing of the US and the UN, but a deployment has been stalled for months because no country had agreed to lead such a mission to the country.

Several rights activists also have raised questions around the prospect of foreign intervention, saying past missions have brought more harm than good, and called on countries to ensure adequate safeguards are in place.

However, in July, Kenya said it was prepared to lead a “multinational force” in Haiti – provided the mission gets a mandate from the UN Security Council – to help train and assist the Haitian police to “restore normalcy”.

On Friday, Blinken welcomed “the Kenyan government’s willingness to serve as the lead nation in this mission”.

He said the deployment would have three key aims: “Providing operational support to the Haitian National Police to combat the gangs; ensuring static security of key installations and thoroughfares, and strengthening the Haitian National Police for the long-term.”

Blinken also said President Joe Biden’s administration would work with the US Congress to provide $100m to support the mission, and the US Department of Defense was ready to provide “planning assistance, intelligence support, airlift, communications and medical support”.

But he acknowledged that a mission would not serve as a substitute for addressing a political deadlock in Haiti.

Government institutions in the Caribbean nation are largely non-functioning, and Henry – the Haitian prime minister – has delayed elections due to the violence.

22847d1ddba4483c9f642b8a4dfe6ad8.jpeg

“Improved security must be accompanied by real progress to resolve the political crisis,” Blinken said.

In an open letter addressed to Blinken and Biden on Friday, a group of Haitian-American elected lawmakers and officials from across the US said they “strongly oppose” to the prospect of foreign intervention in Haiti.

“Any military intervention supporting Haiti’s corrupt, repressive, unelected regime will likely exacerbate its current political crisis to a catastrophic one,” they wrote (PDF).

“It will further entrench the regime, deepening Haiti’s political crisis while generating significant civilian casualties and migration pressure.”

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023...-mission-could-deploy-in-months-urges-support

 
Haiti’s most powerful gang boss calls for uprising to overthrow prime minister

5000.jpg

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier leads a march against Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, in Port-au-Prince on 19 September 2023. Photograph: Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Chérizier issued call to arms as US looks to UN to approve Kenya-led mission to stem country’s growing violence

Tom Phillips and Harold Isaac in Port-au-Prince

The most severe humanitarian crisis in the Americas has taken yet another dramatic turn after Haiti’s most powerful gang boss took to the streets to call for an armed uprising to overthrow the country’s unpopular prime minister.

Jimmy Chérizier, a police officer turned gang lord nicknamed “Barbecue”, issued his call to arms on Tuesday, as reports suggested the US was preparing to ask the UN security council to approve a Kenya-led intervention designed to address the Caribbean country’s escalating security crisis.

“We are launching the fight to overturn Ariel Henry’s government in any way,” Chérizier said of Haiti’s prime minister, who took power after president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. “Our fight will be with weapons,” the gang leader told Reuters.

Haiti has been spiraling deeper into turmoil since Moïse was murdered at his Port-au-Prince residence. Since then, rifle-toting gangs have commandeered up to 90% of Haiti’s capital and there has been an explosion of killings, kidnappings and sexual violence, turning much of the city into a no-go zone. Millions are struggling to eat, partly as a result of gang checkpoints blocking food supply routes.

From comparatively safer hillside neighbourhoods, “you can see the city [below] burning … You see houses burning. You see all the gunshots – even during the day,” said Diego Da Rin, a Haiti specialist from the International Crisis Group who recently visited the country.

“It’s really difficult to be there – and it’s really difficult to leave as well, when you’re in the plane just [thinking]: ‘I can leave – but most people who live here don’t have a choice,’” Da Rin added. “[The police] are completely outgunned by the gangs right now.”

The government’s failure to halt the bloodshed has spawned a vigilante movement called “Bwa Kale” that has seen citizens rise up against the gangs with machetes, rocks and guns.

This week the Episcopal Conference of Haiti lamented what it called “one of the longest and most lethal sociopolitical and security crises in [Haitian] history”. “A low-intensity war against peaceful and unarmed people is raging across the country,” the bishops’ group warned.

Since last October there have been calls – from both Henry’s beleaguered government and foreign leaders – for some kind of foreign intervention to help Haiti’s overwhelmed police force regain control of the increasingly lawless capital. One senior US diplomat recently told the Miami Herald that US officials had been “circling the globe” in search of countries willing to take part in that effort, although most are reluctant because of the dangers involved.

The intervention appeared to move a step closer this week when Kenya’s president, William Ruto, announced his country would be “the leading nation in the UN-backed security mission in Haiti”.

“We are committed to deploying a specialized team to comprehensively assess the situation and formulate actionable strategies that will lead to long-term solutions,” Ruto said during a meeting with Ariel Henry on Wednesday.

MV5BYmFlZjQwNWMtYTNjMi00NDdmLWI4ODMtMTdiNDlkNWRiM2FkXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyODg1MTc3MTM@._V1_.jpg

On Tuesday, the US president, Joe Biden, told the UN general assembly: “The people of Haiti cannot wait much longer.” Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg said the US could ask the UN security council to greenlight the mission as early as next week.

Da Rin anticipated members of the security force could touch down in Haiti in November or December if the resolution passes. “We expect a force of around 2,000 police officers, maybe with some military backup units,” he said, predicting: “It won’t be as huge as previous armed interventions.”

The prospect of the force’s arrival is a highly sensitive issue in a nation which has experienced a succession of disastrous foreign interventions, stemming back to the 19th century. The most recent – a 2004-2017 UN peacekeeping mission called Minustah – is widely remembered for causing a cholera outbreak that killed thousands, sexual abuse allegations and an alleged massacre in Port-au-Prince’s largest shantytown, Cité Soleil.
5000.jpg

A demonstrator holds a banner which reads ‘Down with the impunity’ during a protest against insecurity and demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 17 September 2023. Photograph: Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters

On the streets of Haiti’s capital there is skepticism over whether another intervention will work. Many members of civil society fear the force will simply help prop up Henry, whom critics accuse of scuppering attempts to resolve Haiti’s political crisis and arrange fresh elections crucial to a country with no elected officials.

“The 1,000 Kenyans that are coming aren’t going to resolve our security issues because the US came here at least three times [and] security got worse,” said Sonthonax Jules, a 64-year-old security agent.

“There are no forces who can resolve Haiti’s problems. Haiti’s problems can only be solved by Haitians,” Jules added.


Clerina Confie, a 60-year-old saleswoman, voiced cautious optimism that the intervention might improve security and permit her to return to her home in the violence-stricken district of Carrefour-Feuilles.

But for now, Confie planned to remain in an abandoned theatre in downtown Port-au-Prince where refugees fleeing gang violence are sheltering. “Even if I have to sleep in the middle of the street with the kids, I won’t go back to that area,” she said. “If I’m destitute, it’s because of [the gangs].”

Pierre Espérance, a prominent human rights activist, said there was no way of addressing Haiti’s security crisis without addressing its crisis in governance.

“One of the reasons the gangs are powerful today is because the state authorities at the highest echelons and the police hierarchy are colluding with bandits,” he said. “In order to improve the security situation, the country has to be led.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...herizier-overthrow-prime-minister-ariel-henry
 
Guy in pic: 30 seconds of cardio, tops.
 
- Haiti is my pet-peeve. Is the place that made my interest for foreingn affairs, and a place that i hope can see some light. Any devil that extend his hand to those people is better than no help at all.
Bro, I heard rumours that Hillary "disappeared" hundreds of Haitian children from this world, with her help.

And did her previous "help" actually help anybody in Haiti besides a few corrupt politicians/business moguls?
 
Whale, in a virtual AI reality he may have cardio for days, like video game female armour or like duperman in the comics.
Ha ha true. Dude can run 4 minute miles all day long in the virtual world.
 
Haiti crisis force finally gathers steam after UN talks

New York (AFP) – An international force for violence-plagued Haiti came closer to reality Friday after months of fruitless efforts, with the United States saying up to a dozen countries had offered support and pledged its own logistical assistance.

"Ten to 12 came with concrete offers to this mission," State Department number two Victoria Nuland said after a ministerial meeting on Haiti on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Kenya has offered to lead the force with a contribution of 1,000 security personnel and Jamaica, the Bahamas and Antigua have made known their willingness to participate. Nuland did not name all the countries.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been calling for nearly a year for a force to deploy to the Western Hemisphere's poorest country, where armed gangs have seized control of vast swathes of land following intersecting public health, political and economic crises.

In an address to the General Assembly after he took part in the US-led talks, Henry said the Security Council "must act urgently" in authorizing the multinational force.

"Kidnappings for ransom, looting, arson, massacres, sexual violence, organ trafficking, human trafficking, murders, extrajudicial killings, child soldiers, blockades of major roads -- this is a non-exhaustive list of the crimes perpetrated by the armed gangs," Henry said.

He asked for "brotherly solidarity to help us turn this dark page. I ask the international community to act, and act quickly."

Until the Kenyan offer, no country had been willing to take charge of the Haiti force, with Canada considering but determining it was too risky.

In the meantime, more than 2,400 people have died in Haiti's violence since the start of the year, according to the United Nations.

US raises support but not troops

US President Joe Biden has made clear he will not put American troops in harm's way. But the United States has offered logistical support including through air transport, intelligence, housing and medical support.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the ministerial meeting that the Biden administration would ask Congress for $100 million to support the mission, which includes both troops and police.

"With our support, this mission can deploy within months –- and we really have no time to lose," Blinken told the meeting that included Henry.

He said that the mission could create "space" for Haiti to resolve its political crisis. The country has not held elections since 2016.

"The support mission will not be a substitute for political progress," Blinken said.

Blinken also announced that the United States would restrict visas to five current or former Haitian officials over involvement with street gangs.

The peacekeepers will not operate under a UN flag, but the United States is leading efforts for a Security Council resolution to authorize the effort.

A resolution co-sponsored by the United States and Ecuador should be finalized next week, said Nuland, who expected "very strong support" on the Security Council.

In his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden called for the Security Council to act and thanked Kenyan President William Ruto.

d1357679e9f2e052589067bf0e746c045eea96ac.webp

A man flees tear gas as people demonstrate over the rise in the cost of living in Petit-Goave, Haiti on September 14, 2023 © Richard PIERRIN / AFP/File

Ruto in his own speech recalled how Haiti was the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery when it defeated French colonizers in 1804.

"Haiti deserves better from the world," Ruto said.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados said Friday that Haiti "cannot wait much longer."

"I hope that those who constitute the members of the Security Council will recognize that they cannot use Haiti as a pawn, because they have suffered for too long and by the hands of too many," she said.

Complicating diplomacy on Haiti is that it is one of the dwindling number of nations that recognize Taiwan rather than Beijing, although diplomats have voiced hope that China will support a resolution.

A UN peacekeeping mission was in operation in Haiti from 2004 to 2017 but fell out of favor after a cholera outbreak traced to infected UN personnel claimed thousands of lives.

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230922-haiti-force-gathers-steam-as-us-leads-un-talks
 
Stay TF out of Haiti! They're a corrupt shithole who need to help themselves! No amount of "aid" will change their mentality, it will enable it... there are ulterior motives here...
 
They definitely need US intervention cause no one inside Haiti can unfcuk the situation. No nearby country has the resources to do it.

Leaving aside the humanitarian reason, critics of sending in US troops should realize that stabilizing Haiti is in the interest of the US, because a volatile Haiti = lots of refugees coming here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

