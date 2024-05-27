US Presidents Quiz!

(1) 45

(2) Grover Cleveland is the only one to have done so, from 1885 - 1889 and 1893 - 1897. Therefore there have been 46 'presidents'.

(3) George Herbert Walker Bush joined the Navy on his 18th birthday (the 12th of June 1942) and became a torpedo bomber pilot. He flew 58 missions against the Japanese, which seem to have been at least mostly from aircraft carriers. On one mission his aircraft was hit and the other two members of the crew were killed, but he was rescued by a US submarine. The Japanese executed some of the aircrew they captured on this mission (an attack on Chichijima) and ate their livers. Bush got a DFC for his role in this mission.

(4) Abraham Lincoln was 6'4" (and also a good wrestler).

(5) James Madison was 5'4".



(6) Martin van Buren, the eighth president, who anglicised his name from Maarten and whose first language was Dutch, was born in Kinderhook, New York on the 5th of December 1782. The Revolutionary War only officially ended on the third of September 1783 however, so you can also have a mark for John Tyler, the tenth president, born on the 29th of March 1790 on Greenwood Plantation, Virginia. In fact I think Tyler is the better answer.

(7) Six: James Earl Carter Jr. (99)

William Jefferson Clinton (77)

George Walker Bush (77)

Barack Hussein Obama II (62)

Donald John Trump (77)

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. (81)

(8) Four: Abraham Lincoln was shot dead by John Wilkes Booth in Ford's Theatre in Washington DC on the 15th of April 1865.

James Abram Garfield was shot by Charles Julius Guiteau at the Baltimore and Potomac Railroad Station on the second of July 1881. He died two months later (of the shooting).

William McKinley was shot by Leon F. Czolgosz in the Temple of Music in Buffalo, New York on the sixth of September 1901, and died of gangrene eight days later.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy was shot dead by Lee Harvey Oswald in Dealey Plaza, Dallas on the 22nd of November 1963. These are all the official versions, of course there are conspiracy theories.

(9) Two: Richard Milhous Nixon (Yorba Linda, California) and Barack Hussein Obama II (Honolulu) (again, according to the official version).

(10) (a) The candidate must be a natural born citizen, or have been a citizen when the Constitution was adopted.

(b) The candidate must have lived in 'The United States' for at least 14 years. Before independence seems to count, even though the Thirteen Colonies weren't 'The United States' then. Maybe a Constitutional Expert can chip in.

(c) The candidate must be at least 35 years old.



The pass mark is 12/29.