Military to remove 'Enola Gay' photos for violating DEI rules
A photo of Army biologists was on a list of images to be purged, seemingly because it mentioned they were recording data about fish that included their gender.
www.newsweek.com
Just when I did not think this administration could get any dumber. I get they got to distract their dumb base from Trumpflation and watching their 401k’s melt. I also know nobody in Trumps administration has read a history book. Books to MAGA are like garlic to vampires but banning the Enola GAy is comically sad.
MAGA doggers since the only thing you read is rage porn from social media influencers , the Enola Gay is not actually a gay sex position but a B-29 AKA The Flying Fortress plane from World War 2 that dropped the nuclear bomb on Japan.