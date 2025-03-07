  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime US Military remove Enola Gay photos because violates DEI policy

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,713
Reaction score
30,212
www.newsweek.com

Military to remove 'Enola Gay' photos for violating DEI rules

A photo of Army biologists was on a list of images to be purged, seemingly because it mentioned they were recording data about fish that included their gender.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com

Just when I did not think this administration could get any dumber. I get they got to distract their dumb base from Trumpflation and watching their 401k’s melt. I also know nobody in Trumps administration has read a history book. Books to MAGA are like garlic to vampires but banning the Enola GAy is comically sad.
MAGA doggers since the only thing you read is rage porn from social media influencers , the Enola Gay is not actually a gay sex position but a B-29 AKA The Flying Fortress plane from World War 2 that dropped the nuclear bomb on Japan.
 
I got to walk through the Enola Gay at the Smithsonian when I was a teenager, great experience.
Also, fuck DEI <JagsKiddingMe>
 
"They are among a number of photos unrelated to DEI that have been mistakenly flagged"

You just won't stop falling for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,787
Messages
56,987,963
Members
175,489
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top