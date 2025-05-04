Hog-train
Nov 26, 2003
Interesting doc. Cartels were controlling the border for years and the border towns were really struggling to handle the costs.
Almost none of the asylum claims are valid because Mexico legally allows people fleeing some kind of danger to already stay in their country.
The previous policy was that as soon as an economic migrant sneaked through, they can immediately give themself up and they'd get a plane ticket to anywhere in the country.
All the border towns are 90% Hispanic and used to be blue but have gone red for a reason.
