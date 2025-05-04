International US/Mexico Border with Arizona Sheriff - What’s It Like Now?

Interesting doc. Cartels were controlling the border for years and the border towns were really struggling to handle the costs.

Almost none of the asylum claims are valid because Mexico legally allows people fleeing some kind of danger to already stay in their country.

The previous policy was that as soon as an economic migrant sneaked through, they can immediately give themself up and they'd get a plane ticket to anywhere in the country.

All the border towns are 90% Hispanic and used to be blue but have gone red for a reason.

 
I was in Arizona 3 weeks ago for a wedding close to the border and everyone can't say enough good things about the changes.

I have a feeling next time a Democrat wins and they take charge, they'll be taking those walls down and have it be like it was before, though.
 
