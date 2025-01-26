  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International US may put 'very big bounty' on Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. may place a "very big bounty" on the top leaders of the Taliban, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, adding he was hearing that the Taliban held more American hostages than previously reported.

"Just hearing the Taliban is holding more American hostages than has been reported," Rubio said in a post on social media platform X.
"If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden," he added, opens new tab.
The post did not give further details or specify the number of Americans held by the Taliban.

Authorities in Kabul said in the past week that the United States freed an Afghan convicted by an American court on charges of drug smuggling and extremism in exchange for two U.S. citizens held in Afghanistan.

Afghan officials said on Tuesday the man, Khan Mohammad, had landed in Kabul after being released. A spokesman for the Taliban administration confirmed that two Americans were released in the exchange.

One of the Americans released was Ryan Corbett, according to a statement by his family. Corbett had been in Taliban detention since 2022, according to the family. U.S. media outlets said the other American released was named William McKenty.
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 following a chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country after 20 years of war.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday he had applied for arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders in Afghanistan including supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of the persecution of women and girls.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-ma...eaders-secretary-state-rubio-says-2025-01-25/
 
Tremendous bounties. Massive bounties. Some say they'll be the biggest bounties. I don't know. Will they? They'll be big. And we'll get them. These are bad guys. We have to get them.
 
Not sure who is willing to collect them if we do.

I got no problem with doing it I'm just not sure how effective it will be.
 
