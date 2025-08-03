US holiday

Big Tuppy Hole said: Hey Sherdogges just looking for some advice.



I'll be holidaying in the US with my partner and 11 year son next year. Just wondering if LA is still worth visiting, I was there around 2010 and didnt mind it but the novelty wore of quik and it was somewhat of a shithole.



I have the option of flying into ether LA or Dallas and I'm weighing up wich is the better option. Click to expand...

LA is the greatest city on earth (I am admittedly bias since I’m from here). I have a 10 year old son there is no shortage of fun activities. It obviously depends largely on where you’re staying to be honest. I personally don’t go to Downtown unless it’s for a specific event or reason (same with Hollywood) just too dirty and too many homeless. With that said everything West of Highland is great. Take him to Universal, LaBrea tar pits, Peterson automotive museum (by the tar pits), Beverly Hills for some great lunch or brunch, Little Tokyo if he’s into anime or Japanese food, the beach, etc etc. There are also a million kid friendly activities like K1 speedway, Lucky Strike (go to the new one on Lacienega it’s beautiful and good people since it’s at Beverly center). Etc etc. Feel free to direct message me if you want restaurant recommendations or activities I’ve done. I was born and raised in this city and always find it funny when people ask about how bad it’s gotten. My life here is pretty fuckin awesome if I’m being honest.