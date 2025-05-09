Law US grants asylum to 54 white Afrikaner South Africans

HOLA

HOLA

www.theguardian.com

US grants asylum to 54 white Afrikaner South Africans, reports say

Donald Trump has directed officials to grant refugee status to Afrikaners who he claims suffer discrimination
Donald Trump has directed officials to grant refugee status to Afrikaners who he claims suffer discrimination...Donald Trump suspended the US refugee settlement programme in January on his first day in office, leaving more than 100,000 people approved for resettlement stranded, having fled war and persecution in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

The Department of Health and Human Services will help the South Africans with “housing … basic home furnishings, essential household items … groceries, weather-appropriate clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene products and prepaid phones,” according to a memo seen by the New York Times...

South Africa was ruled by white Afrikaner leaders during apartheid, which violently repressed the country’s black majority. More than three decades after white minority rule ended, South Africa remains hugely unequal. White people typically have 20 times the wealth of black people, according to an article in the Review of Political Economy.
 
Would be awkward if Trump had to ship his recently purchased Afrikaner’s to the US on boats due to the air traffic problems..
 
This are the types of refugee's I'd happily welcome. Facing real persecution in their home country and would likely be able to contribute to the economy rather than just being an unending drain.
 
Good

People pretending they aren’t under attack or those that don’t pretend, thinking they deserve it, are beyond help.
 
Donald Trump has directed officials to grant refugee status to Afrikaners who he claims suffer discrimination...Donald Trump suspended the US refugee settlement programme in January on his first day in office, leaving more than 100,000 people approved for resettlement stranded, having fled war and persecution in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

The Department of Health and Human Services will help the South Africans with “housing … basic home furnishings, essential household items … groceries, weather-appropriate clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene products and prepaid phones,” according to a memo seen by the New York Times...

South Africa was ruled by white Afrikaner leaders during apartheid, which violently repressed the country’s black majority. More than three decades after white minority rule ended, South Africa remains hugely unequal. White people typically have 20 times the wealth of black people, according to an article in the Review of Political Economy.
Pick another battle dipshit
 
