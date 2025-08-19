Croo67
This is also presumed to apply to Androids. We only know about the request to Apple as they defied the UK Government and blew the whistle on it.
Although it’s obviously primarily to protect Americans, I’d like to thank the US Government and our American friends who had the bravery to vote for Trump. A true leader looks out for everyone, and it’s appreciated in Britain
