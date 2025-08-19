  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

International US Government blocks UK Government’s attempt to secretly gain access to the phones of Americans

This is also presumed to apply to Androids. We only know about the request to Apple as they defied the UK Government and blew the whistle on it.

Although it’s obviously primarily to protect Americans, I’d like to thank the US Government and our American friends who had the bravery to vote for Trump. A true leader looks out for everyone, and it’s appreciated in Britain 🇺🇸

 
None of you interested in this? The Government, which has previously threatened to extradite Americans over Tweets, wanted to scan all your phones!
 
I think its good they caught and stopped this.

Fuck them over anything covered by our 1st amendment.
 
I think its good they caught and stopped this.

Fuck them over anything covered by our 1st amendment.
The US Government needs to escalate this, beyond just nipping it in the bud.

Google and Meta refused to answer whether or not they’d been served the same notice, which shows how much pressure the UK Gov put on them to stay quiet.
 
