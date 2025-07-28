The more I think about it the dumber this deal looks for BOTH sides. The numbers look like pure bullshit and empty promises, for instance, energy imports. The EU says it's going to buy $250 billion per year in oil & gas, but the US only exports around $50-70 billion total, of which $30-40 billion goes to the EU. You can't fucking buy $250 billion in energy from the US since that's like 4-5 times more than what the US can export in a year, and the production capacity & export infrastructure doesn't exist and can't be built any time in the next decade even if the US wanted to. The energy part of the deal is dead on arrival.



Then we look at the arms deal, it commits the EU to buying shitloads of US military gear which sounds like a great thing for the US military industrial complex, and it is, but it also means the US is now tied into EU defence in a way which it wasn't before. Let me explain. The EU will now be a big chunk of US defence industry income which means you're going to have a whole bunch of lobbyists and think tanks pushing policies which arm the shit out of Europe and promote aggressive actions to justify more arms sales. The EU becomes the new Israel where their politicians & lobbyists end up running a big chunk of the US foreign & defence policies.



As far as I can tell, the EU is going to continue wrecking its own economy & industry, in exchange, they hope to tie the US military into their own sphere of control in the same way that Israel owns the US. They can then start shit with Russia or whoever and when they get in over their heads they can call in the US to save their sorry asses. Trump's looking at the big headline numbers and going "I AM WINNING!!" but he can't think 2 steps ahead and realize he's getting hosed in the long run. The EU ain't buying $250 billion/year in oil & gas and they sure as hell ain't investing $600 billion they don't have into US industry. They'll make the arms purchases and maybe $40-50 billion tops in energy and that's it, in exchange, there's a good chance they'll tie down the US military in Europe and leave it unable to take care of problems in Asia. This shit's gonna fuck up BOTH the US and EU.