  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy US-EU deal sets a 15% tariff on most goods and averts the threat of a trade war with a global shock

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
10,924
Reaction score
13,817
BY WILL WEISSERT
Updated 1:20 AM BRT, July 28, 2025

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — The United States and the European Union agreed on Sunday to a trade framework setting a 15% tariff on most goods, staving off — at least for now — far higher import duties on both sides that might have sent shock waves through economies around the globe.

The sweeping announcement came after President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen met briefly at Trump’s Turnberry golf course in Scotland. Their private sit-down culminated months of bargaining, with the White House deadline Friday nearing for imposing punishing tariffs on the EU’s 27 member countries.

“It was a very interesting negotiation. I think it’s going to be great for both parties,” Trump said. The agreement, he said, was “a good deal for everybody” and “a giant deal with lots of countries.”
Von der Leyen said the deal “will bring stability, it will bring predictability, that’s very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Many facets will require more work

As with other, recent tariff agreements that Trump announced with countries including Japan and the United Kingdom, some major details remain pending in this one.

Trump said the EU had agreed to buy some $750 billion worth of U.S. energy and invest $600 billion more than it already is in America — as well as make a major military equipment purchase. He said tariffs “for automobiles and everything else will be a straight across tariff of 15%” and meant that U.S. exporters ”have the opening up of all of the European countries.”

Von der Leyen said the 15% tariffs were “across the board, all inclusive” and that “indeed, basically the European market is open.”

images

At a later news conference away from Turnberry, she said the $750 billion in additional U.S. energy purchases was actually over the next three years — and would help ease the dependence on natural gas from Russia among the bloc’s countries.

“When the European Union and the United States work together as partners, the benefits are tangible,” Von der Leyen said, noting that the agreement “stabilized on a single, 15% tariff rate for the vast majority of EU exports” including cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

“15% is a clear ceiling,” she said.

But von der Leyen also clarified that such a rate wouldn’t apply to everything, saying that both sides agreed on “zero for zero tariffs on a number of strategic products,” like all aircraft and component parts, certain chemicals, certain generic drugs, semiconductor equipment, some agricultural products, natural resources and critical raw materials.
images
*
It is unclear if alcohol will be included in that list.

“And we will keep working to add more products to this list,” she said, while also stressing that the “framework means the figures we have just explained to the public, but, of course, details have to be sorted out. And that will happen over the next weeks.”

Further EU approval needed​



In the meantime, there will be work to do on other fronts. Von der Leyen had a mandate to negotiate because the European Commission handles trade for member countries. But the Commission must now present the deal to member states and EU lawmakers, who will ultimately decide whether or not to approve it.

Before their meeting began, Trump pledged to change what he characterized as “a very one-sided transaction, very unfair to the United States.”

“I think both sides want to see fairness,” the Republican president told reporters.

Von der Leyen said the U.S. and EU combined have the world’s largest trade volume, encompassing hundreds of millions of people and trillions of dollars and added that Trump was
“known as a tough negotiator and dealmaker.”

“But fair,” Trump said.

Trump has spent months threatening most of the world with large tariffs in hopes of shrinking major U.S. trade deficits with many key trading partners. More recently, he had hinted that any deal with the EU would have to “buy down” a tariff rate of 30% that had been set to take effect.

But during his comments before the agreement was announced, the president was asked if he’d be willing to accept tariff rates lower than 15%, and he said “no.”

First golf, then trade talk​



Their meeting came after Trump played golf for the second straight day at Turnberry, this time with a group that included sons Eric and Donald Jr. In addition to negotiating deals, Trump’s five-day visit to Scotland is built around golf and promoting properties bearing his name.

A small group of demonstrators at the course waved American flags and raised a sign criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who plans his own Turnberry meeting with Trump on Monday.

Other voices could be heard cheering and chanting “Trump! Trump!” as he played nearby.

On Tuesday, Trump will be in Aberdeen, in northeastern Scotland, where his family has another golf course and is opening a third next month. The president and his sons plan to help cut the ribbon on the new course.

The U.S. and EU seemed close to a deal earlier this month, but Trump instead threatened the 30% tariff rate. The deadline for the Trump administration to begin imposing tariffs has shifted in recent weeks but is now firm and coming Friday, the administration insists.
CMZiXyZWsAAO66d.jpg

“No extensions, no more grace periods. Aug. 1, the tariffs are set, they’ll go into place, Customs will start collecting the money and off we go,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told “Fox News Sunday” before the EU deal was announced. He added, however, that even after that “people can still talk to President Trump. I mean, he’s always willing to listen.”

Without an agreement, the EU said it was prepared to retaliate with tariffs on hundreds of American products, ranging from beef and auto parts to beer and Boeing airplanes.

If Trump eventually followed through on his threat of tariffs against Europe, meanwhile, it could have made everything from French cheese and Italian leather goods to German electronics and Spanish pharmaceuticals more expensive in the United States.
images


“I think it’s great that we made a deal today, instead of playing games and maybe not making a deal at all,” Trump said. “I think it’s the biggest deal ever made.”

https://apnews.com/article/trump-scotland-tariffs-europe-8d2fb467d64f7fdfc4797dbebd54e8fc
 
It's a shit deal for us euros.
i'd challenge anyone to tell me what exactly did WE get out of it.
and no rhetorical stuff like "the renewal of trade" or "economic predictability" or other shit like that. i already read EU Commission statements, i don't need more of that wooden tongue.
 
U.S isn't world financial hegemony anymore.
They should cope and continue to live in dreams.

About parm production more problems will have patients in U.S rather than mythical europe.. and not from Spain btw.

Normal tariffs U.S maybe should had applied for precision mechanics equipment etc? Dreamers.

How much % trump might apply for alco, parfumes and so on from europe doesn't makes sense for europe at all. Maybe more even better.
Poor ppl doesn't purchase already more expensive stuff even toady. They purchase with intent to prove their social class and will purchase. If problems, all world is here not only U.S.

Really rednecks still are amazing: sometimes thinking that they are living in communism and bubble....bubble dreams....

Some mythical gubbermint somewhere owns factories etc bla bla bla and will pay rednecks money? Piss off...world market is large and murican businessmans will not care where to sell civilian stuff.

Dreaming U.S .....
Life as dream for voters.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
It's a shit deal for us euros.
i'd challenge anyone to tell me what exactly did WE get out of it.
and no rhetorical stuff like "the renewal of trade" or "economic predictability" or other shit like that. i already read EU Commission statements, i don't need more of that wooden tongue.
Click to expand...

To my understanding we literally got nothing lol

As usual all talk about being tough and bla bla was bullshit
 
Cole train said:
European reddit fuming since europe got fucked here pretty bad, ursula is not that smart
Click to expand...
How they had get fucked?
Yanks should better had increased tariffs xx more.

Yanks will taste pretty soon. Unfortunately weren't 300% or more.

Yanks fucked yanks and it is cool stuff.

Where there is communism? In trump brains that countries does own corps and all companies etc and there international business supported by reps doesn't exist ?

Additionally old overpriced crap weapons U.S are selling is nothing new 50 years in row. Nothing had changed.
 
Cole train said:
To my understanding we literally got nothing lol
Click to expand...
yup. nothing i can thing of. it's absolute horseshit.
Cole train said:
As usual all talk about being tough and bla bla was bullshit
Click to expand...
it was obvious the absolute mediocrities we have as eu leaders can't do anything but talk tough. it's a shit time to be a euro.

imagine this. we made a big deal about investing in euro weapons development and purchase. and who do we end up buying it from? the americans. i mean, what the fuck.
 
With the influx of migrant labor the EU economy should be booming and easily absorb this while America on the other hand losing all of its workers to ICE will be unable to function. I give the 2 more weeks before total collapse.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Why did they send her to negotiate with someone like Trump? Lmao
Click to expand...
Because she is our highest ranking EU official and you can't send lower ranked people to meet Trump when you announce the deal.
The EU Commission has the mandate to negotiate trade policy for all EU countries, the EU countries don't have a personal trade policy anymore, all 27 of us have a single shared trade policy, and it's run by the EU Commission, which is headed by von der Leyen.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
It's a shit deal for us euros.
i'd challenge anyone to tell me what exactly did WE get out of it.
and no rhetorical stuff like "the renewal of trade" or "economic predictability" or other shit like that. i already read EU Commission statements, i don't need more of that wooden tongue.
Click to expand...
My read here is that they were wishing to get a good deal out of China to leverage against Trump, but they pushed their luck pressing China about its support for Russia and got stone walled, panicking on this deal.
Now they`ll go back to try to slowly diversify its makert around the world, but will be in a even worse position to negotiate with China.
 
TheMoa said:
My read here is that they were wishing to get a good deal out of China to leverage against Trump, but they pushed their luck pressing China about its support for Russia and got stone walled, panicking on this deal.
Now they`ll go back to try to slowly diversify its makert around the world, but will be in a even worse position to negotiate with China.
Click to expand...
You can't diversify out of the biggest trade relationship on the planet. the EU-US trade relationship is almost half of world trade, you can't substitute that by going to Bolivia or Cambodia.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
You can't diversify out of the biggest trade relationship on the planet. the EU-US trade relationship is almost half of world trade, you can't substitute that by going to Bolivia or Cambodia.
Click to expand...
I know they cant, that`s why I said slowly try and in a worse position. They panicked when China played it tough.
Im not praising the deal here, just saying why I think they got nothing.
 
Looks like a good deal for America. I wasn't sure if the EU was willing to make a deal with Trump. Going after Trump is a political winner for many left wing EU politicians. Glad to see though that fairer trade will be happening between the EU and America.

This Newspaper Had the Best Line About Trump's Recent Trade Deal With the European Union​


townhall.com

This Newspaper Had the Best Line About Trump's Recent Trade Deal With the European Union

Trump announces a landmark $750 billion trade deal with the EU, boosting American energy exports.
townhall.com townhall.com

.....Officials will try to present it as a status quo deal, since the 15 per cent theoretically includes the pre-existing average US tariff of 4.8 per cent. In fact, on a trade weighted basis, the pre-existing US tariff on imports from the EU was only 1.6 per cent.

There is no hiding the fact the EU was rolled over by the Trump juggernaut, said one ambassador. “Trump worked out exactly where our pain threshold is.”.....
 
The more I think about it the dumber this deal looks for BOTH sides. The numbers look like pure bullshit and empty promises, for instance, energy imports. The EU says it's going to buy $250 billion per year in oil & gas, but the US only exports around $50-70 billion total, of which $30-40 billion goes to the EU. You can't fucking buy $250 billion in energy from the US since that's like 4-5 times more than what the US can export in a year, and the production capacity & export infrastructure doesn't exist and can't be built any time in the next decade even if the US wanted to. The energy part of the deal is dead on arrival.

Then we look at the arms deal, it commits the EU to buying shitloads of US military gear which sounds like a great thing for the US military industrial complex, and it is, but it also means the US is now tied into EU defence in a way which it wasn't before. Let me explain. The EU will now be a big chunk of US defence industry income which means you're going to have a whole bunch of lobbyists and think tanks pushing policies which arm the shit out of Europe and promote aggressive actions to justify more arms sales. The EU becomes the new Israel where their politicians & lobbyists end up running a big chunk of the US foreign & defence policies.

As far as I can tell, the EU is going to continue wrecking its own economy & industry, in exchange, they hope to tie the US military into their own sphere of control in the same way that Israel owns the US. They can then start shit with Russia or whoever and when they get in over their heads they can call in the US to save their sorry asses. Trump's looking at the big headline numbers and going "I AM WINNING!!" but he can't think 2 steps ahead and realize he's getting hosed in the long run. The EU ain't buying $250 billion/year in oil & gas and they sure as hell ain't investing $600 billion they don't have into US industry. They'll make the arms purchases and maybe $40-50 billion tops in energy and that's it, in exchange, there's a good chance they'll tie down the US military in Europe and leave it unable to take care of problems in Asia. This shit's gonna fuck up BOTH the US and EU.
 
SandisLL said:
How they had get fucked?
Yanks should better had increased tariffs xx more.

Yanks will taste pretty soon. Unfortunately weren't 300% or more.

Yanks fucked yanks and it is cool stuff.

Where there is communism? In trump brains that countries does own corps and all companies etc and there international business supported by reps doesn't exist ?

Additionally old overpriced crap weapons U.S are selling is nothing new 50 years in row. Nothing had changed.
Click to expand...
I think you’re just mashing your middle button sometimes

To get a good result with a bit more volume you need a little more time and less time for your mash time and it should work well with the beer and not too bad at the same amount you need a lot more volume to keep it consistent and you should have some of the volume to get a little bit better than you would normally expect to be in the beer and you can use it for the next batch if you’re using a bit of a hop
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International US-Japan trade deal averts worst for global economy
Replies
11
Views
185
Mock Artwork
Mock Artwork
PBAC
International USA to be worst hit by Trump's tariffs; EU benefitting greatly
Replies
8
Views
330
Anung Un Rama
Anung Un Rama
Siver!
International The Death of Liberation Day: US Trade Court Rules Trump Overstepped Authority with Global Tariffs
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
sickness666
sickness666
ermac88
Economy trump brilliant new tariff plan, 100% on films produced outside of US
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
ermac88
ermac88
HOLA
Economy Now Trump is putting tariffs on Brazil because they were mean to Bolsonaro
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,768
Messages
57,623,846
Members
175,776
Latest member
Beef Taco

Share this page

Back
Top