International US Embassy tells citizens to "Leave Iran Now"

Are we going to war with Iran? <{you!}>
This doesn't sound good.

HAcH2sZXkAER0cY


 
leadership is already gone and this is all performative as we transition power.
Hopefully , things have been brewing and getting real. It might get more real there is a lot of moving pieces and things happening I have never seen before, either a flex or preperation.
 
The Amerikanskis should remember what happened the last time they attempted to take The Land of the Aryans.


G4DSFayX0AEVqJg

G4DTMvCXIAIExAN
 
Time to reclaim the world in the light christ, and not the unholy alliance that barrack Hussein created with the Muslim brotherhood and Hamas.

Just in case anyone was wondering what this guy was about, or if you were wondering why he was bragging about polish shooting people at the border.
 
Well I don’t know all about that but them killing 30k protesters and arresting 50K is something the world should not tolerate
 
He also just got off yellows for an overtly racist post where he said he was a white nationalist
I just got off yellows because of him cos he literally cried to a mod in the thread like a toddler. It got upset because I disrespected he/him/hers beliefs.
 
