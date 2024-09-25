Law US Department of Justice Sues Visa for Antitrust Violations

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
8,670
Reaction score
20,649
www.theguardian.com

US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use affecting ‘price of nearly everything’

Government claims firm stifles competition by threatening merchants with high fees and pays off potential rivals
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

4494.jpg


The US Department of Justice has sued Visa, accusing one of the world’s largest payment networks of antitrust violations that affect 'the price of nearly everything'.

The financial giant has suppressed competition by threatening merchants with high fees and paying off potential rivals, according to the complaint, filed in the US district court for the southern district of New York.

The lawsuit alleges that Visa makes it difficult for merchants to use alternatives, like lower-cost or smaller payment processors, instead of its own payment processing technology, without incurring what prosecutors described as 'disloyalty penalties'.

Some $3.3tn in transactions were processed on Visa’s sprawling financial network in the latest quarter.

The firm processes more than 60% of debit transactions in the US, bringing it $7bn each year in fees collected when transactions are routed over its network, the justice department said. The company protects that dominance through agreements with card issuers, merchants and competitors, prosecutors allege.

The attempt to tackle such fees, sometimes known as swipe fees or interchange fees, is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to combat rising consumer prices, which have been a key issue on the presidential election campaign trail.

“We allege that Visa has unlawfully amassed the power to extract fees that far exceed what it could charge in a competitive market,” said the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, in a statement.

garlandmerrick_04262021getty.jpg


“Merchants and banks pass along those costs to consumers, either by raising prices or reducing quality or service. As a result, Visa’s unlawful conduct affects not just the price of one thing – but the price of nearly everything.”

Visa described the complaint as 'meritless' and vowed to 'vigorously' defend itself. “Anyone who has bought something online, or checked out at a store, knows there is an ever-expanding universe of companies offering new ways to pay for goods and services,” Julie Rottenberg, the firm’s general counsel, said.

rottenbergjulie.jpg


“Today’s lawsuit ignores the reality that Visa is just one of many competitors in a debit space that is growing, with entrants who are thriving.”

The San Francisco-based company is valued at more than $500bn on the stock market. Its shares dropped by almost 5% following reports of the lawsuit.

1200px-Seal_of_the_United_States_Department_of_Justice.svg.png


The lawsuit seeks to have a judge in Manhattan impose requirements that would restore competition for services to process debit payments both online and at physical stores.

Jon Donenberg, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council,

jon-donenberg_smaller.jpg


said: “We do not have a comment on this DoJ lawsuit, but the Biden-Harris administration has been clear that the American economy thrives when there is real competition. This administration has also taken on credit card late fees and banking overdraft fees, and will continue working to take on other unfair junk fees on everyday transactions.”
 
sounds like they are going to be slapped with a fine and go their merry way. There's only 5 ish companies that do this, visa, MC, discover, amex, paypal, and they all charge similar amounts for transactions. I cant understand why zelle, apple cash, paypal ff are free, yet these merchant stuff charges 2% and 2% again for returns.... kind of bullshit siphoning....
 
IDGETKTFO said:
THIS^^^
I got enough CC bills, if this somehow fucks them, good. In a perfect world, Visa would go under and i wouldn't owe them shit, lol, a man can dream, haha
Click to expand...

you want them to get fucked because you buy on credit and owe them money?
 
650lb Sumo said:
Any Don't Tread on Me! bros want to come and defend Visa's Late Stage Rentier Capitalism? They're taking food off the table of the mom-and-pop payment processors that built this country!
Click to expand...
Late stage? Please tell me in which year will it be over?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cherry Brigand
Law DOJ Finally Going After Ticketmaster
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
avenue94
A

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,195
Messages
56,245,239
Members
175,127
Latest member
fishbisquit

Share this page

Back
Top