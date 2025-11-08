Why did you
The US Army published guidance on its website directing soldiers in Germany to emergency social benefits, loans, food banks and food sharing organisations where volunteers provide leftover food through public fridges.
US Army advises food bank to soldiers in Germany amid pay uncertainty
US soldiers in Germany may not receive November pay amid the prolonged US government shutdown. Emergency funds covered October salaries, but future payments are uncertain.
