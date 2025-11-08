  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Opinion US Army tells soldiers in Germany to go to the food bank

The US Army published guidance on its website directing soldiers in Germany to emergency social benefits, loans, food banks and food sharing organisations where volunteers provide leftover food through public fridges.

US Army advises food bank to soldiers in Germany amid pay uncertainty

US soldiers in Germany may not receive November pay amid the prolonged US government shutdown. Emergency funds covered October salaries, but future payments are uncertain.
ricc505 said:
I know you want this to be all Trump's fault, but I suspect you know that's not the case. New York voters bear a lot of responsibility for Schumer and Jeffries. And of course Trump's one of you too
The Republicans are trying to sundown the ACA subsidies. The DEMs are using the only leverage they have to extend those subsidies, thus not raising people's monthly premiums significantly. In return, for leverage, Trump is cutting off SNAP. That's what's happening here.
 
Crazy Source said:
Same with their "Back the Blue" bullshit. Jan. 6th pulled the veil off of that.
And corruption, and free speech, and the free market, and energy independence, and foreign wars, and surveillance states, and child sex trafficking, and the economy...

It's crazy how quickly they threw away their supposed principles for the cult, isn't it?
 
Crazy Source said:
The Republicans are trying to sundown the ACA subsidies. The DEMs are using the only leverage they have to extend those subsidies, thus not raising people's monthly premiums significantly. In return, for leverage, Trump is cutting off SNAP. That's what's happening here.
Indeed, it's crazy that even when the Dems offer up a compromise proposal, the Trump admin continues to play chicken to the detriment of America instead of entering into further negotiations, yet people still try to convince others (and themselves) this is the fault of the Democrats. It's completely ridiculous.
 
Why would Soldiers be any different than the average park ranger, or some OSHA employee? Other than the fact that they DID get paid on Oct 31?
 
Stoic1 said:
Why would Soldiers be any different than the average park ranger, or some OSHA employee? Other than the fact that they DID get paid on Oct 31?
Why don't you tell me? I think you soldiers are way overvalued. It's an antiquated system. We don't need them anymore. Boots on the ground is all for show now.
 
heloder said:
And corruption, and free speech, and the free market, and energy independence, and foreign wars, and surveillance states, and child sex trafficking, and the economy...

It's crazy how quickly they threw away their supposed principles for the cult, isn't it?
Ozzy prophesized "War Pigs" and "A symptom of the universe is written in your eyes." :(

 
Now why would Germany give non citizens benefits, if they can't afford to eat DEPORT THEM.
 
heloder said:
And corruption, and free speech, and the free market, and energy independence, and foreign wars, and surveillance states, and child sex trafficking, and the economy...

It's crazy how quickly they threw away their supposed principles for the cult, isn't it?
These things weren't really principles these people had, they were things they were TOLD they should stand for, so they paid it lip service

Just like when they have a moral panic about feeding foreigners instead of the homeless, then start thinking of ways to "get rid" of the homeless

These people aren't serious and don't have any decent political stances at all
 
Why does Germany allow foreign military bases to operate in its country? lol total cucks.
 
