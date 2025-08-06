  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime US Army Soldier Shoots 5 on Fort Stewart

GreatSaintGuillotine

GreatSaintGuillotine

You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
20,486
Reaction score
12,907
www.nbcnews.com

Live updates: 5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, shooter in custody

Gunfire erupted at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday morning, prompting the base commander to lock down facilities in the wake of this “active shooter” incident.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

nypost.com

Soldier-on-soldier shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart military base leaves five wounded, suspect captured

Law enforcement, which is on post, confirmed it has identified a suspect.
nypost.com nypost.com

Soldier fired on and injured 5 on Ft Stewart. He has been arrested. Lock down in area declared. Motive unknown
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

syct23
Social Active Shooter at Fort Stewart
Replies
14
Views
163
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Andrew Tate and brother leave Romania for US after travel ban lifted
12 13 14
Replies
262
Views
8K
Mack Yancy
Mack Yancy
LeonardoBjj
International Huge quake rocks Russia's Far East, triggering tsunami warnings around Pacific
Replies
9
Views
188
Patof
Patof

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,261
Messages
57,654,705
Members
175,789
Latest member
knight_templar

Share this page

Back
Top