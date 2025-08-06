GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
Live updates: 5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in Georgia, shooter in custody
Gunfire erupted at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Wednesday morning, prompting the base commander to lock down facilities in the wake of this “active shooter” incident.
www.nbcnews.com
Soldier-on-soldier shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart military base leaves five wounded, suspect captured
Law enforcement, which is on post, confirmed it has identified a suspect.
nypost.com
Soldier fired on and injured 5 on Ft Stewart. He has been arrested. Lock down in area declared. Motive unknown