Congress gets down with the Fax on Musk's scam. Congress woman AOC's team and Erica Y "Shred & Burn" Carr's midnight signed message sent concerning ALL documents and USAID payment recipients.
I answered it in my post, but our work to these countries brings direct economic benefit to the US—it helps us grow our exports. The result of helping impoverished nations become upwardly mobile is that they’ll have more disposable income, and they will spend it with us because of the help we provided and relationship we built.lol my sister went on a rant about 'our global reputation' or some other rot. 'The world hates us now!"
my lady friend at the gym refused to go on her yearly Euro vacay because she's 'ashamed of being American.'
puhleeze. most of the world has never like America IMO. Europe especially. 'fat americans in shorts wanting ketchup for
their pomme frites!'
America is regarded as the 'world's bitch' with tons of money on the offer for nebulous, oftentimes nefarious, causes.
'what about child vaccinations in Africa? that's surely in our interest to provide...remind me why.
Why is the richest, most powerful empire on planet earth somehow obligated to bail out less ambitious, dedicated countries?
I'll wait.
It’s funny all the crazy things DOGE cut not one person that was running those crazy things came back said it wasn’t true ..Drag shows in 3rd world countries are super necessary I will give you guys that.
It isn't true anyway, that's some press release nonsense for the regime change slush fund. They claim that exports to shithole countries increase, but they only increase because US taxpayers are paying for it, and the imports they actually pay for when they get more money are from China, just like everybody else. Africa's total imports from the US are like $32B, and imports from China are $173B, and most of the US imports are paid for by you and I through this money laundering slush fund that sends more gay porn and cultural shit than food.I’ll allow it.
The problem is that some impoverished nations are ruled by unscrupulous crooked despots who will seize and squander whatever money their country receives.
Without criticizing the agency directly for mismanagement and ineptitude, is it possible for the allocating of these huge sums of money be done by Financial clinicians with a certain level of circumspection?
The major difference is MSMedia doesn't get to put their spin on it Until After the info and those involved is put out to the public.This sort of “politics as reality TV” YouTube content is just so tiresome
Sure, I wouldn’t have any issue with more oversight on agencies to make sure organizations spend money as they should. I’ll tell you what though, when Trump closed USAID he did it so suddenly that $500,000,000 worth of food spoiled and went to waste. I haven’t seen any evidence that USAID was nearly as wasteful as that.I’ll allow it.
LOL @ writing it out "US AID"....
It's a CIA cutout money laundering regime change organization and it can Rest in Piss.
