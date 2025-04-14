Yoricks Wisdom said: 'what about child vaccinations in Africa? that's surely in our interest to provide...remind me why.



Why is the richest, most powerful empire on planet earth somehow obligated to bail out less ambitious, dedicated countries?



If anyone can, we can. Is humanitarian effort not something that should be encouraged and praised? I'd be interested in the reaction you'd get by telling people in a poor African village about how unambitious and dedicated they are. In all countries - even the US - the citizens are different than the government. Just because a country is doing what we would call poorly doesn't mean the people are fully onboard with the situation. Why shouldn't we want to help people? Because of some arbitrary decision that they don't "deserve" aid? I would never consider myself a socialist or communist because I don't think that wealth is inherently evil, but people getting things even if they didn't work as hard as you really shouldn't be an issue. It's a personal feeling problem at least. I'm not saying people living on welfare should be given a Ferrari, but in this specific thread we're talking about humanitarian aid lol. We're not pushing TVs on parachutes out of cargo planes.Seems like a stereotypical right-leaning "fuck you, I dont care, I got mine" mentality to me