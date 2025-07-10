Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,760
- Reaction score
- 8,518
US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers
US agriculture secretary has suggested that increased automation and forcing Medicaid recipients to work could replace the migrant farm workers being swept up in Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, despite years of evidence and policy failures that those kinds of measures are not substitutes for the immigrant labor force underpinning American agriculture.
Speaking at a news conference with Republican governors on Tuesday, Brooke Rollins said the administration would rely on “automation, also some reform within the current governing structure”, and pointed to “34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program” as potential workers.
“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Rollins said. “There are plenty of workers in America”.
US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers
Brooke Rollins also claimed automation can replace the immigrant labor force despite repeated evidence of failure
www.theguardian.com