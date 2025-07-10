Economy US Agriculture Secretary says if you want Medicaid you'll have to get down on your knees on a farm & kiss the dirt

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,760
Reaction score
8,518
_111408876__96579830_aseveralfruitpickersbendingoverbbc.jpg.webp



US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers

US agriculture secretary has suggested that increased automation and forcing Medicaid recipients to work could replace the migrant farm workers being swept up in Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, despite years of evidence and policy failures that those kinds of measures are not substitutes for the immigrant labor force underpinning American agriculture.

Speaking at a news conference with Republican governors on Tuesday, Brooke Rollins said the administration would rely on “automation, also some reform within the current governing structure”, and pointed to “34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program” as potential workers.
“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Rollins said. “There are plenty of workers in America”.

www.theguardian.com

US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers

Brooke Rollins also claimed automation can replace the immigrant labor force despite repeated evidence of failure
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 
Beautiful.
Automatization does require interested in technique and further learning persons and there doesn't makes sense even their age...
Unlike humans machines will not listen excuses and waste time on propaganda bullshit for plebs.

Maybe 10% of population are ill and now are stationed in hospitals? LOL.

I don't wonder why Trump might assume that for example ppl not suitable for office jobs today might be labourers etc dreams.
For medicaid AFIAK you need to have a lot of papers etc...
MAGA far right wing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Economy Trump administration now says that millions of illegal workers employed in farms and hospitality can work in the US
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
4K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan
LeonardoBjj
Economy US judges order Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers
2
Replies
24
Views
765
Hit-N-Run
Hit-N-Run
LeonardoBjj
Opinion ‘I Think Things Are Going to Be Bad, Really Bad’: The US Military Debates Possible Deployment on US Soil Under Trump
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,559
Messages
57,539,944
Members
175,742
Latest member
moodymoo

Share this page

Back
Top