US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers

Dear Grandma: Trump took your Medicaid, so it's time for you to work the fields | Opinion The Trump administration is cutting $1 trillion from Medicaid, but don't worry. Republicans have a plan: Grandma is going to have to work the fields.

US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers Brooke Rollins also claimed automation can replace the immigrant labor force despite repeated evidence of failure

Trump official suggests Medicaid recipients, automation can replace immigrant workers. California farmers disagree As the Trump administration has carried out mass deportations, leaders have flip-flopped on whether to exempt some industries, including agriculture, from raids.

US agriculture secretary has suggested that increased automation and forcing Medicaid recipients to work could replace the migrant farm workers being swept up in Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, despite years of evidence and policy failures that those kinds of measures are not substitutes for the immigrant labor force underpinning American agriculture.Speaking at a news conference with Republican governors on Tuesday, Brooke Rollins said the administration would rely on “automation, also some reform within the current governing structure”, and pointed to “34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program” as potential workers.“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Rollins said. “There are plenty of workers in America”.Helen McGrath, whose family farms citrus and avocados in Ventura County, said Rollins’ comments were insulting.“I can confidently say that most farmers in the country either laughed out loud or were just deflated by those comments,” she said. “It just shows how uninformed and out of touch some of these officials are with what food production looks like in this country.”The Los Angeles Times quoted Ventura County citrus and avocado farmer Helen McGrath responding to Rollins’ idea: “Oh yeah, Farmer McGrath. What exactly do you know about “farming” and “forcing people to work on farms in exchange for basic health care”?