Economy US Agriculture Secretary says if you need Medicaid you'll have to get down on your knees on a farm & kiss the dirt

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,760
Reaction score
8,519
_111408876__96579830_aseveralfruitpickersbendingoverbbc.jpg.webp



US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers

US agriculture secretary has suggested that increased automation and forcing Medicaid recipients to work could replace the migrant farm workers being swept up in Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign, despite years of evidence and policy failures that those kinds of measures are not substitutes for the immigrant labor force underpinning American agriculture.

Speaking at a news conference with Republican governors on Tuesday, Brooke Rollins said the administration would rely on “automation, also some reform within the current governing structure”, and pointed to “34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program” as potential workers.
“There’s been a lot of noise in the last few days and a lot of questions about where the president stands and his vision for farm labor,” Rollins said. “There are plenty of workers in America”.

Helen McGrath, whose family farms citrus and avocados in Ventura County, said Rollins’ comments were insulting.
“I can confidently say that most farmers in the country either laughed out loud or were just deflated by those comments,” she said. “It just shows how uninformed and out of touch some of these officials are with what food production looks like in this country.”

The Los Angeles Times quoted Ventura County citrus and avocado farmer Helen McGrath responding to Rollins’ idea: “Oh yeah, Farmer McGrath. What exactly do you know about “farming” and “forcing people to work on farms in exchange for basic health care”?

www.usatoday.com

Dear Grandma: Trump took your Medicaid, so it's time for you to work the fields | Opinion

The Trump administration is cutting $1 trillion from Medicaid, but don't worry. Republicans have a plan: Grandma is going to have to work the fields.
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com
www.theguardian.com

US agriculture secretary says Medicaid recipients can replace deported farm workers

Brooke Rollins also claimed automation can replace the immigrant labor force despite repeated evidence of failure
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
www.latimes.com

Trump official suggests Medicaid recipients, automation can replace immigrant workers. California farmers disagree

As the Trump administration has carried out mass deportations, leaders have flip-flopped on whether to exempt some industries, including agriculture, from raids.
www.latimes.com www.latimes.com
 
Last edited:
Beautiful.
Automatization does require interested in technique and further learning persons and there doesn't makes sense even their age...
Unlike humans machines will not listen excuses and waste time on propaganda bullshit for plebs.

Maybe 10% of population are ill and now are stationed in hospitals? LOL.

I don't wonder why Trump might assume that for example ppl not suitable for office jobs today might be labourers etc dreams.
For medicaid AFIAK you need to have a lot of papers etc...
MAGA far right wing.
 
cincymma79 said:
He said unemployed people could work the ever queefing pussies are upset that people have actually work instead of using Latinos for half what they should be getting paid
Click to expand...
Why someone should actually think that latino automatically should mean unskilled and low education level persons etc ? A lot of latinos in Cali does have grandparents born in U.S. Part of U.S earlier was spanish colonium too.

Americans working for example in metallurgy industry in U.S where 2 main oligarchates are controlled by mexican and indian businsesses? Unskilled and dumb ofc?
 
SandisLL said:
Why someone should actually think that latino automatically should mean unskilled and low education level persons etc ? A lot of latinos in Cali does have grandparents born in U.S. Part of U.S earlier was spanish colonium too.

Americans working for example in metallurgy industry in U.S where 2 main oligarchates are controlled by mexican and indian businsesses? Unskilled and dumb ofc?
Click to expand...
This bot is my favorite
 
She thinks people should have to work? Isn't that just for the uneducated brown folks from Mexico who have few options?
 
I recall seeing this the other day.

Food costs are down and I would imagine they will remain down. It seems to be an issue the Trump administration is concerned over.

(VIDEO) President Trump Says “No Amnesty” but “Work Program” for Illegal Aliens on Farms? – Labor Secretary Calls it a “Concierge Approach” for “Streamlining” Illegal Aliens Through Work Visa Programs​


www.thegatewaypundit.com

(VIDEO) President Trump Says "No Amnesty" but "Work Program" for Illegal Aliens on Farms? - Labor Secretary Calls it a "Concierge Approach" for "Streamlining" Illegal Aliens Through Work Visa Programs | The Gateway Pundit | by Jordan Conradson

While denying that illegal farm and hospitality workers will receive amnesty, President Trump, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said on Tuesday that the Trump Administration is working on “streamlining” legal status for illegal aliens on farms...
www.thegatewaypundit.com www.thegatewaypundit.com
 
That'll teach all of these lazy people purposely staying poor just to get free doctors visits when they're sick!

Truly the party of the people.
 
jk7707 said:
That'll teach all of these lazy people purposely staying poor just to get free doctors visits when they're sick!

Truly the party of the people.
Click to expand...
Medicaid spending blew up during COVID-19 as a response to the pandemic: https://www.statista.com/statistics/245348/total-medicaid-expenditure-since-1966/. Notice how steep the slope of the lines are starting from 2020.

Most (80-90%) of these 'cuts' are just returning back to the baseline before COVID-19 hit, as the pandemic is over. Let's ask an unbiased source like ChatGPT:
How much of the Medicaid cuts in 2025 are just reverting back to pre-COVID19 levels?

Short answer
Roughly 80-90 percent of what shows up in the FY 2025 federal budget as a “Medicaid cut” is nothing more than the program gliding back down from its pandemic peak toward its normal, pre-COVID trajectory. Only about 10-20 percent of the apparent reduction reflects new policy changes (stricter eligibility checks, work-requirement pilot, tighter limits on provider taxes, higher co-pays) that kick in during or just after FY 2025.

How we get there​

Peak pandemicFY 2025 projectionChange vs. peakPortion due to “unwinding”*Portion due to new 2025 policies†
Enrollment (people)94 million (April 2023) KFF≈ 82-84 million (states’ budgets & CBO baseline) KFFReuters−10-12 million−8-10 million (≈ 80-85 %)—people whose coverage was maintained only because of the COVID-era continuous-enrollment rule−2-3 million (≈ 15-20 %)—from stepped-up eligibility checks & early cost-sharing changes; work requirements don’t start until 2027
Federal outlays ($, nominal)$615 B (FY 2023 actual) New York Post$640-660 B (OMB/CBO baseline, FY 2025) New York PostBudget shows a $55-60 B drop vs. the pre-March 2024 baseline that assumed pandemic enrollment persisted≈ $45-50 B (≈ 80-85 %)—lower caseload & end of the 6.2-pt FMAP bump≈ $8-12 B (≈ 15-20 %)—administrative savings & lower matching payments tied to the new verification/co-pay rules
* “Unwinding” = states resuming normal renewals after the continuous-enrollment requirement ended 3 / 31 / 2023. States had already disenrolled about 25 million beneficiaries by spring 2025, leaving enrollment 8 million above the February 2020 baseline. KFFKFF
† Analysts expect only a 5 million coverage drop in the first year from the 2025 bill’s new rules, because most big-ticket items (work requirements, phased-down provider-tax cap) start later. Reuters

Why the numbers look like “cuts”​

  1. Pandemic surge: Enrollment jumped +23 million (32 %) from 71 M → 94 M because states could not disenroll anyone while getting the 6.2-percentage-point FMAP bump. KFF
  2. Return to normal: As states finish redeterminations, enrollment falls 7.5 % in FY 2024 and a further 4.4 % in FY 2025. Spending growth slows from 5.5 % → 3.9 %. KFF
  3. Budget math: CBO and OMB score the drop relative to a baseline that assumed pandemic enrollment and the extra FMAP would last. The “cut” is therefore the delta between that inflated baseline and the new, lower—but still historically high—outlays.

Bottom line​

Most of the headline dollar and enrollment “cuts” you see in the FY 2025 tables simply reflect Medicaid deflating from an unprecedented, one-time pandemic bulge. The brand-new policy changes Congress enacted for 2025 account for no more than one-fifth of the year-to-year reduction; the rest is the system reverting toward the pre-COVID course, albeit still well above 2019 levels in both spending and caseload.
Click to expand...
So now that we are no longer in a pandemic, we are not spending on healthcare like we are.
 
SandisLL said:
Why someone should actually think that latino automatically should mean unskilled and low education level persons etc ? A lot of latinos in Cali does have grandparents born in U.S. Part of U.S earlier was spanish colonium too.

Americans working for example in metallurgy industry in U.S where 2 main oligarchates are controlled by mexican and indian businsesses? Unskilled and dumb ofc?
Click to expand...

A lot of Americans are racist or at least believe in racist stereotypes even if they don't want to admit it.
 
Didn't we do this with prisoners already and it failed? The Administration keeps talking about all these millions of able bodied Americans but there's a problem. Farms are usually located in rural areas and giant parts of the population are in cities. I'm not sure how you convince hundreds of people to move from Chicago to Wichita, for example, to pick fruits and vegetables.

On top of that if there is no amnesty or pathway to citizenship so why would a migrant want to come here and do this hard job? Yes, I get paid more and I may have escaped problems in my home country but it would be dumb to think anyone would just come here only to work and then set themselves up to get deported when America is done with their labor.
 
Darkavius said:
Didn't we do this with prisoners already and it failed? The Administration keeps talking about all these millions of able bodied Americans but there's a problem. Farms are usually located in rural areas and giant parts of the population are in cities. I'm not sure how you convince hundreds of people to move from Chicago to Wichita, for example, to pick fruits and vegetables.

On top of that if there is no amnesty or pathway to citizenship so why would a migrant want to come here and do this hard job? Yes, I get paid more and I may have escaped problems in my home country but it would be dumb to think anyone would just come here only to work and then set themselves up to get deported when America is done with their labor.
Click to expand...
Then how the fuckity fuck fuck are the illegals getting there?
 
Darkavius said:
Didn't we do this with prisoners already and it failed? The Administration keeps talking about all these millions of able bodied Americans but there's a problem. Farms are usually located in rural areas and giant parts of the population are in cities. I'm not sure how you convince hundreds of people to move from Chicago to Wichita, for example, to pick fruits and vegetables.

On top of that if there is no amnesty or pathway to citizenship so why would a migrant want to come here and do this hard job? Yes, I get paid more and I may have escaped problems in my home country but it would be dumb to think anyone would just come here only to work and then set themselves up to get deported when America is done with their labor.
Click to expand...

They tried deporting the migrant farm workers in Georgia and the crops rotted in the fields. Then they tried to use prison labor to supplement and it turns out that prisoners don't have the necessary skills to farm, and crops rotted in the fields.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Economy Trump administration now says that millions of illegal workers employed in farms and hospitality can work in the US
7 8 9
Replies
175
Views
4K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan
LeonardoBjj
Economy US judges order Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers
2
Replies
24
Views
765
Hit-N-Run
Hit-N-Run

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,567
Messages
57,540,547
Members
175,744
Latest member
cowboybizzy

Share this page

Back
Top