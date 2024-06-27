German ‘Nazi grandma’, 95, convicted again for Holocaust denial Ursula Haverbeck, who has called the Holocaust the biggest lie in history, has been sentenced to jail several times for such remarks.

A notorious German pensioner known as the 'Nazi grandma', who has been jailed several times for denying the Holocaust was sentenced to another 16 months at her latest trial on Wednesday.A Hamburg court convicted Ursula Haverbeck, 95, of denying the Nazi genocide on several occasions, including in 2015 during the trial of a former Nazi camp guard.In their sentencing, the judges took into account her previous convictions and the fact she had 'also used the proceedings to further disseminate her views', a court spokeswoman said.Haverbeck was once head of a far-right training centre shut down in 2008 for spreading Nazi propaganda.She has previously been sentenced on several occasions to jail for denying the Nazi genocide, once declaring on television that 'the Holocaust is the biggest and most sustained lie in history'.Haverbeck was sentenced this time after losing an appeal over a conviction for comments allegedly made in 2015 during the trial of former Auschwitz guard Oskar Groening,who was convicted of being an accessory to murder.It was not clear whether she will actually go to jail.Countries where Holocaust Denial is unlawful: