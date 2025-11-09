KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
King of Kung Fu vs King Bobby Green.The King of Kung Fu is getting a bit too slow to keep his hands that low when entering into range
What if it ends in an eye poke?
Loser must call themselves “Jester” moving forward.
You raise some legit concerns…What if it ends in an eye poke?
Or a fix via "The" James Krause?
Stakes are too high imo. Bobby has barely even been King very long lol
Again just like Padilla they hate fighters bitching about bonuses, about time fighters learnt this alreadySo, he was complaining a lot in the interview after the fight, about not getting any bonuses yet.
Did he get one this time?
Both of these guys are hard to pick for me, they're quite difficult to get a read of. Both, win or lose, though are usually in entertaining fights. Good finish there from Medic, you do wonder when it's time for Muslim to hang em up though, he's like 42 or something isn't he?