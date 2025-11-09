Media Uroš Medić TKO Muslim Salikhov GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
12,083
Reaction score
53,276
giphy.gif


giphy.gif


giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Last edited:
Both of these guys are hard to pick for me, they're quite difficult to get a read of. Both, win or lose, though are usually in entertaining fights. Good finish there from Medic, you do wonder when it's time for Muslim to hang em up though, he's like 42 or something isn't he?
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
The King of Kung Fu is getting a bit too slow to keep his hands that low when entering into range
Click to expand...
King of Kung Fu vs King Bobby Green.

Loser must call themselves “Jester” moving forward.
 
So, he was complaining a lot in the interview after the fight, about not getting any bonuses yet.
Did he get one this time?
 
DiazSlap said:
King of Kung Fu vs King Bobby Green.

Loser must call themselves “Jester” moving forward.
Click to expand...
What if it ends in an eye poke?

Or a fix via "The" James Krause?

Stakes are too high imo. Bobby has barely even been King very long lol
 
Medic has never gone the distance.Just bleed disciple
 
The_Renaissance said:
Both of these guys are hard to pick for me, they're quite difficult to get a read of. Both, win or lose, though are usually in entertaining fights. Good finish there from Medic, you do wonder when it's time for Muslim to hang em up though, he's like 42 or something isn't he?
Click to expand...

Imo, Medic is just a pretty classical glass cannon. Tremendous offensive output, but little durability or defence to speak off. Coupled with being a longboy.

Salikov is a lot more complex. But what stands out the most to me is how good he is (well, was) at defending/countering kicks.
 
Medic is awfully underrated. From his record of finishes, all these apex events, not getting a bonus. Even the finish itself. A brutal straight leading to GnP. Nobody notices :(

I feel bad for him. But yeah you cant mention bonuses:(

Edit: Upon further inspection he's 6-3 in UFC and has 2 PotN >_>. No the UFC doesnt ignore you. Theres about 22 other fighters competing the same night
 
Dude was robbed of a bonus. But he should blame himself for asking for one.
How the bonuses are legal, though, is crazy.
Just pay everyone for fucking finish.
I hope UFC sinks someday.
 
Medic is the best Balkan fighter in the UFC because he took it seriously and moved to the US (Alaska). Hard work pays off. The US is still a premier place to train MMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 264 - Bonfim vs. Brown Official Weigh-in: Fri 11/6 at 12pm ET
2
Replies
25
Views
736
CleverNameEh
CleverNameEh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,587
Messages
58,448,750
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top