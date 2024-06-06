  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Upside down flag flown at Jackson Wink in Albuquerque, NM. Upsets Veterans.

Rubadub187

Jackson Wink LLC received $50,000 in forgiven PPP loans.

Republicans blocked MMA for decades and now these sack huggers are nut hanging off of the same people who called them "human cockfights."

Don't get hit in the head, kids.
 
I wanted to be the first to give you a like, but honestly I don't understand your complaint. Are we angry at Jackson?Wink or the republicans here
 
Broke Lester said:
I wanted to be the first to give you a like, but honestly I don't understand your complaint. Are we angry at Jackson?Wink or the republicans here
Well, apparently both Republicans and Jackson Wink supported the jan 6 traitors that attacked the capitol. So both.....
 
It's a commentary on how shit the country is now. Kinda like how Hendrix played a distorted Star Spangled Banner.
 
Going back to 1996 eh? Reality is there are Republicans in mma.... meh
 
Oddmonster said:
Well, apparently both Republicans and Jackson Wink supported the jan 6 traitors that attacked the capitol. So both.....
Is that what the flag means?
 
