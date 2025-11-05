White Whale
A UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. local time after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
UPS said in a statement that there were three crewmembers on the plane. “At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties,” the company said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said on X that it was implementing a shelter-in-place order near the crash site and that injuries had been reported, but it was unclear if the injuries were from the crew or on the ground.
The reason for the crash was not immediately known. The plane was a MD-11F, a type of freight transport aircraft made by aircraft manufacturer McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997.
Terrible event hopefully the people injured have minor injuries they can fully recover from.