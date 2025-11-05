  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

White Whale

White Whale

Feb 25, 2006
7,625
15,389


A UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. local time after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

UPS said in a statement that there were three crewmembers on the plane. “At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties,” the company said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on X that it was implementing a shelter-in-place order near the crash site and that injuries had been reported, but it was unclear if the injuries were from the crew or on the ground.

The reason for the crash was not immediately known. The plane was a MD-11F, a type of freight transport aircraft made by aircraft manufacturer McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997.

Terrible event hopefully the people injured have minor injuries they can fully recover from.
 
That's a pretty old plane I didn't realize was still in use in America. I remember it from past episodes of Air Disasters. Known as may day in Canada it is a fascinating show about plane accidents and the investigation into what went wrong.
 
Any word on whether it was mechanical failure or human error?
 
KnightTemplar said:
Any word on whether it was mechanical failure or human error?
Engine blew on take off. Pilot radioed in that he was going to try and get it out of the city, but knew they were going to crash regardless, then the whole thing exploded… I live 3 blocks from where they terminated the shelter in place order last night. Had soot falling in my yard. Pretty much everyone around here knows people that work there, and it has the whole area on edge. Absolutely tragic…
 
