Video: Dricus looking big and powerful in training ahead of UFC 319

All Dricus needs to do, is work on stuffing the takedown. If he can do this, then Chimaev is lost. Chimaev has one goal and that is to get your back and if you can get a takedown that is not too hard to achieve. Therefore prevent him from getting the takedown. What he does if he gets the back is straight away goes for the neck.
 
torturescorcher said:
All Dricus needs to do, is work on stuffing the takedown. If he can do this, then Chimaev is lost. Chimaev has one goal and that is to get your back and if you can get a takedown that is not too hard to achieve. Therefore prevent him from getting the takedown. What he does if he gets the back is straight away goes for the neck.
Looks like Khamzat always gets his takedown at will, but then again Khamzat has never faced anyone remotely like Dricus either.
 
brakkkop said:
its gonna be a hard night for chimaev, usmanish but then 5 rounds. if he dont finish dricus within 2 rounds, dricus will consume him.
Dricus is coming in with bulldozer strength, for sure. I do bodybuilding for fitness and good health. That thick back is a product of heavy deadlifts and rowing exercises.

1754156714253.png
 
an3mpr80mjke1.gif

Most people seem to be talking about grappling and gas tanks. I still think there's a chance Chimaev Soldic's him.
 
AmonTobin said:
an3mpr80mjke1.gif

Most people seem to be talking about grappling and gas tanks. I still think there's a chance Chimaev Soldic's him.
Good luck with that!

Dricus knocked Soldic out in the first fight. Khamzat ain't getting anywhere close to knocking Dricus out. That is a fantasy.

This rematch with Soldic was 8 years ago. This was his last fight at Welterweight and he has talked about it that the weight cut to welterweight was making him too dehydrated. He is 30 - 40 lbs heavier now with a huge neck. He has never been anywhere close to being knocked out in those 11 brutal middleweight fights so probabilistically he ain't getting kncoked out especially by Chimaev.
 
Fergelmince said:
Yeah, those guys are pretty evenly matched, size-wise. Chimaev got walloped by someone half his size in Burns

gilbert-burns-khamzat-chimaev.gif
According to Wikipedia, ONE, and UFC, Burns and Soldic are the same height (5'10)

Khamzat and Burns were likely within a few pounds of the same weight at fight night.

There are weight classes, not height classes.

Khamzat is 6'2, Dricus 6'1.

Also, Khamzat didn't get knocked out, he took him down moments later and then went on to win the fight.
 
188912345 said:
According to Wikipedia, ONE, and UFC, Burns and Soldic are the same height (5'10)

Khamzat and Burns were likely within a few pounds of the same weight at fight night.

There are weight classes, not height classes.

Khamzat is 6'2, Dricus 6'1.

Also, Khamzat didn't get knocked out, he took him down moments later and then went on to win the fight.
Loads of BS. You are coping hard there LOL Khamzat and Burns the same weight? These two guys even a monkey can tell have 30 - 40 lbs in between. You are desperate at this point.


1754160386305.png
 
