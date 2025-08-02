looks the same as always imo.
All Dricus needs to do, is work on stuffing the takedown. If he can do this, then Chimaev is lost. Chimaev has one goal and that is to get your back and if you can get a takedown that is not too hard to achieve. Therefore prevent him from getting the takedown. What he does if he gets the back is straight away goes for the neck.
its gonna be a hard night for chimaev, usmanish but then 5 rounds. if he dont finish dricus within 2 rounds, dricus will consume him.
Most people seem to be talking about grappling and gas tanks. I still think there's a chance Chimaev Soldic's him.
Prime DDP is goat level
According to Wikipedia, ONE, and UFC, Burns and Soldic are the same height (5'10)Yeah, those guys are pretty evenly matched, size-wise. Chimaev got walloped by someone half his size in Burns
Khamzat and Burns were likely within a few pounds of the same weight at fight night.
There are weight classes, not height classes.
Khamzat is 6'2, Dricus 6'1.
Also, Khamzat didn't get knocked out, he took him down moments later and then went on to win the fight.