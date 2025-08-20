International Updated: US ‘Night Stalkers’ seen in Caribbean as fears of regime change rise in Venezuela

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Jan 17, 2010
12,179
15,134
BY MIKE PESOLI, AAMER MADHANI AND JORGE RUEDA
Updated 8:42 PM BRT, August 19, 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is deploying three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela as part of President Donald Trump’s effort to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels, according to a U.S. official briefed on the planning.

The USS Gravely, the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Sampson are expected to arrive soon, said the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

A Defense Department official confirmed that the military assets have been assigned to the region in support of counter narcotics efforts. The official, who was not authorized to comment about military planning, said the vessels would be deployed “over the course of several months.”
54457846066_dbef987be4_c.jpg

The deployment of U.S. destroyers and personnel comes as Trump has pushed for using the U.S. military to thwart cartels he blames for the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into American communities and for perpetuating violence in some U.S. cities.

Trump has also pressed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to cooperate more on security than her predecessor, specifically being more aggressive in pursuit of Mexico’s cartels. But she has drawn a clear line when it comes to Mexico’s sovereignty, rejecting suggestions by Trump and others of intervention by the U.S. military.

Trump in February designated Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, MS-13 in El Salvador and six groups based in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations. His Republican administration has also stepped up immigration enforcement against alleged gang members.
54339550019_918555e2e7.jpg

The designation is normally reserved for groups like al-Qaida or the Islamic State group that use violence for political ends — not for money-focused crime rings such as the Latin American cartels.

But the Trump administration argues the international connections and operations of the groups — including drug trafficking, migrant smuggling and violent pushes to extend their territory — warrant the designation.

Earlier this month, the Trump government announced it was doubling to $50 million a reward for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accusing him of being one of the world’s largest narco-traffickers and working with cartels to flood the U.S. with fentanyl-laced cocaine.

The press office of Venezuela’s government did not respond to a request for comment from the AP on the deployment of the destroyers. But without mentioning the ships, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil in a statement Tuesday characterized the U.S. government’s drug-trafficking accusations against Venezuela.
54294412787_7c9f894db2.jpg

“Washington’s accusing Venezuela of drug trafficking reveals its lack of credibility and the failure of its policies in the region,” Gil said. “While Washington threatens, Venezuela steadily advances in peace and sovereignty, demonstrating that true effectiveness against crime is achieved by respecting the independence of its peoples. Every aggressive statement confirms the inability of imperialism to subdue a free and sovereign people.”

The statement was followed by the government’s decision to temporarily ban the purchase, sale and operation of drones in Venezuela’s airspace. In 2018, drones armed with explosives detonated near Maduro in an apparent assassination attempt while he was delivering a speech to hundreds of soldiers being broadcast live on television.
54241959117_b90833faab_z.jpg

On Monday, Maduro said the U.S. had increased its threats against Venezuela and announced the planned deployment of more than 4.5 million militia members around the country. The militias were created by then-President Hugo Chávez to incorporate volunteers who could assist the armed forces in the defense of external and domestic attacks.

“The empire has gone mad and has renewed its threats to Venezuela’s peace and tranquility,” Maduro said at an event in Caracas, without mentioning any specific action.

Maduro was indicted in a New York federal court in 2020, during the first Trump presidency, along with several close allies on federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. Back then, the U.S. offered a $15 million reward for his arrest.

https://apnews.com/article/trump-ve...drug-cartels-e33794ebc24d9031e536d132ce205b4c
 
I was thinking about making a thread about this.
USA can do a blockade and a decapitating strike.
The armed militia can either do an insurgency (last elections were shady as hell) or turn the whole thing in logistical nightmare.
 
We should have cracked down on cartels hard before they got too big

We should strike fast and hard to push the Mexican government to join in and take over the clean up

the CIA should help name all the Mexican government officials who have been paid off by the cartels this entire time and be punished so severely that it'll prevent a lot of them in the future from getting involved with cartels
 
Lycandroid said:
are you pro cartel ? there is no other entity on the face of the earth that kills more americans from outside its borders
Click to expand...

That moment when conservatives reveal that their perspective on not using more tax dollars for Military action against foreign nations is total BS.

Blockading Venezuela has nothing to do with cartels, and never has. It has to do with desired resource procurement.
 
Sinister said:
That moment when conservatives reveal that their perspective on not using more tax dollars for Military action against foreign nations is total BS.

Blockading Venezuela has nothing to do with cartels, and never has. It has to do with desired resource procurement.
Click to expand...
Huge difference between invading or bombing countries and working with local forces to combat criminal organizations killing americans.

That moment when liberals spew hypocritical, illogical takes because they have to oppose the other side no matter what. Imagine being dumb enough that you can be manipulated into hating your own country depending on who the leader is.
 
TheMoa said:
I was thinking about making a thread about this.
USA can do a blockade and a decapitating strike.
The armed militia can either do an insurgency (last elections were shady as hell) or turn the whole thing in logistical nightmare.
Click to expand...
- It's just for show. Like Conor said. They're gona doo nothing
 
Lycandroid said:
Huge difference between invading or bombing countries and working with local forces to combat criminal organizations killing americans.

That moment when liberals spew hypocritical, illogical takes because they have to oppose the other side no matter what. Imagine being dumb enough that you can be manipulated into hating your own country depending on who the leader is.
Click to expand...
Truth.

Also sad to see you go sherbro, you were one of the good ones.
 
Lycandroid said:
Huge difference between invading or bombing countries and working with local forces to combat criminal organizations killing americans.

That moment when liberals spew hypocritical, illogical takes because they have to oppose the other side no matter what. Imagine being dumb enough that you can be manipulated into hating your own country depending on who the leader is.
Click to expand...
Ah man this dummy got himself banned? I enjoyed thrashing him
 
Hdfi said:
Cartels my ass, it's to steal oil.

Another illegal invasion by the USA.
Click to expand...
I don't know if that's what they're doing, but they should be. Fuck the commies.
 
Lycandroid said:
Huge difference between invading or bombing countries and working with local forces to combat criminal organizations killing americans.

That moment when liberals spew hypocritical, illogical takes because they have to oppose the other side no matter what. Imagine being dumb enough that you can be manipulated into hating your own country depending on who the leader is.
Click to expand...
Ha haaaa...
 
