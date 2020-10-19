Updated ! Fantasy Novels (Serious Reco’s)

What are some good fantasy novels in the swords and sorcery genre? I’m open to science fiction elements but not pure science fiction.


Also looking for high quality writing not straight trash sentence structure. I haven’t read anything at all, but I’m not interested in GoT ...

I’m interested in how series compare, like GoT vs Wheel of Time, or The Once and Future King Vs Lord of the Rings
 
don't bother with the king killer chronicles they suck. the mallazan book of the fallen series has some high points, but it really does disappear up its own ass. try the joe abercrombie books for an original take on the fantasy genre.
 
Joe Abercrombie is the best fantasy author out right now

GRRM is up there obviously but you’ll feel honey dicked. it’s actually really really good though even if you’ve seen the show

Patrick Rothfuss for good prose with a good story but flat characters

Malazan series has some high highs but some low lows
 
What exactly is a "food fantasy"?
29248063-SY475.jpg
 
Try some stuff by Michael Moorcock. I have read his Elric and Corum stuff. Both are good, and they are reasonably short so you don't have to slog through thousands of pages of crap to get to the good parts.
 
What are some food fantasy novels I'm the swords and sorcery genre? I'm open to science fiction elements but not pure science fiction.


Also looking for high quality writing not straight trash sentence structure. I haven’t read anything at all, but I’m not interested in GoT ...
It’s a long read the but the Bible has its moments
 
This book was a great one off story, about a bunch of old retired adventures getting back to get for one last quest, twenty years after their prime.

kingsofthewyld_9780316362474_tp_f2.jpg
This one is pretty good.


My pick would be Joe Abercrombie though. Just start with his first book and skip the YA trilogy. He's my favorite author out and I read alot of fantasy.
 
Abercrombie, as many have mentioned, is amazing.

I liked King Killer Chronicles by Rothfuss, just wish he'd hurry up and finish the 3rd book.

A Song of Ice and Fire (IE Game of Thrones) is alright, but fuck GRRM.

Malazan Book of The Fallen is mostly great, with some low points (I'm just over halfway through book 7 of 10).

Of course The Lord of The Rings is the classic/standard by which most modern fantasy books are judged.
 
Abercrombie writes characters so well. I love his world building too. He knows just what to leave out to keep it extra mysterious. The first Law trilogy is so damn good, some of the best characters ever written. How do you pull for a torturer lol
Sand dan Glokta ftw!
d4edc095175bd43d6f1ad0bd8efe4a19.png

I have 6 hours left in book 3, saving it for a road trip, as I listened to the audiobooks
The narrator Steven Pacey is incredible, really brings the characters to life. It feels like it was written with audible, nad Pacey in mind
@Overtures here's a chunk of book 1


@Brandon Wilson I started listening to book 1 of the Killer King chronicles, but I don't like the narrator. I'll prob have to pick up the books. How high do you rate it? Book 3 is around the corner from what I understand.
 
