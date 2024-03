Updated ! Fantasy Novels (Serious Reco’s)

Brandon Wilson said: Abercrombie, as many have mentioned, is amazing.



I liked King Killer Chronicles by Rothfuss, just wish he'd hurry up and finish the 3rd book.



A Song of Ice and Fire (IE Game of Thrones) is alright, but fuck GRRM.



Malazan Book of The Fallen is mostly great, with some low points (I'm just over halfway through book 7 of 10).



Of course The Lord of The Rings is the classic/standard by which most modern fantasy books are judged. Click to expand...

Abercrombie writes characters so well. I love his world building too. He knows just what to leave out to keep it extra mysterious. The first Law trilogy is so damn good, some of the best characters ever written. How do you pull for a torturer lolSand dan Glokta ftw!I have 6 hours left in book 3, saving it for a road trip, as I listened to the audiobooksThe narrator Steven Pacey is incredible, really brings the characters to life. It feels like it was written with audible, nad Pacey in mind @Overtures here's a chunk of book 1 @Brandon Wilson I started listening to book 1 of the Killer King chronicles, but I don't like the narrator. I'll prob have to pick up the books. How high do you rate it? Book 3 is around the corner from what I understand.