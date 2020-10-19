Updated ! Fantasy Novels (Serious Reco’s)

O
Overtures
Guest
What are some good fantasy novels in the swords and sorcery genre? I’m open to science fiction elements but not pure science fiction.
Also looking for high quality writing not straight trash sentence structure. I haven’t read anything at all, but I’m not interested in GoT ...
I’m interested in how series compare, like GoT vs Wheel of Time, or The Once and Future King Vs Lord of the Rings
Also looking for high quality writing not straight trash sentence structure. I haven’t read anything at all, but I’m not interested in GoT ...
I’m interested in how series compare, like GoT vs Wheel of Time, or The Once and Future King Vs Lord of the Rings
Last edited by a moderator: