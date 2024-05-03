Shoop **UPDATE** Shoop dat Vincenzo Erceg (Vinnie Cigs)

My two favourite fights in Brazil.

1. Werdum vs Stipe.
2. Rose vs Andrade.

Both were undisputed title fights.

The locals loved number 2. Where Andrade tried to slam Rose through the octagon floor, head first.

But all 45K in attendance were shocked into complete silence when Werdum decided he wanted to chase Stipe around flailing away like some drunken spazz, and got KTFO.

There’s usually something that goes really right, or really wrong in Brazil. It would be hilarious if Erceg won. The guy looks so unassuming. But unassuming people can pull off big shit sometimes.

I have no horse in that race. I’m neutral - positive about both guys. I hope they put on a good scrap, with a surprise finish.
 
who-guardians-of-the-galaxy-gif.gif
 
Afrikan said:
🤣

Why yall doing Steve wrong like that? Watch though, I don't know much about him besides his past few fights in the UFC... but I see why he's fighting for the title, and I feel he's going to win it. Gut feeling.
Click to expand...

Yea I’m rootin for him for sure. Would be hilarious. Guy gets a TS after 3 wins and Belal still waitin’.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Pantyoja thinks he’s Doostin with that shirt
They both need some stylists
Click to expand...

Erceg with that no-brand dry-fit polo. Literally grabbed it off the shelf at Target before the shoot. I love everything about it though. This guy ain’t trying to be anything but himself. He’s just a regular vanilla Australian guy. They been calling him “Vinnie Cigs” on MMA Fighting because his middle name is Vincenzo and it just sounds cooler than Steve. I can’t explain it, but if Vinnie pulls this off, he may become a thing, for no reason other than how painfully normal he is.
 
