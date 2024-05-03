Pequeño Corey
Maybe add Tony Hawk as a 3rd nerd?View attachment 1042201
Why yall doing Steve wrong like that? Watch though, I don't know much about him besides his past few fights in the UFC... but I see why he's fighting for the title, and I feel he's going to win it. Gut feeling.
My man came to the shoot looking like he about to sell a TV:
View attachment 1042178
(Posted on "X")
View attachment 1042177
Rooting for Erceg to win because I love an upset in Brazil.
Pantyoja thinks he’s Doostin with that shirt
They both need some stylists
