International Update: Seventeen Injured in Hamburg Mass Stabbing, Woman Arrested

www.bbc.co.uk

Hamburg stabbing: Seventeen injured in knife attack as woman arrested

A 39-year-old woman has been arrested and is understood to have acted alone with no "political motive", German police say.
Twelve people have been injured in a knife attack at the main railway station in the German city of Hamburg.

Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition, with three others seriously injured.

Police say they have arrested a 39-year-old woman and a major operation is under way.

The attack is understood to have happened at Hamburg's Central Station at about 18:00 local time (17:00 BST) on Friday.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP news agency that 12 people had been injured and that some of the injuries were life-threatening.

In a post on X, Hamburg Police said: "According to initial findings, a person allegedly injured several people with a knife in the main station.

"The suspect was arrested by police."

Police later added that they believe the woman acted alone.

What is going on over there, it's becoming a bit common.
 
Convert maybe? Got to wait and see.

Either way, it just shows people gonna people. Guns, knives, vans. Whatever.
 
