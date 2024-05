I know my Sherbros need to know the latest on our boy Kevin Lee. If you live in the Hollywood FL area he has a pop up inside the Yellow Green Farmers Market called Braised where his food can ko you just like his lightning quick strikes. I would post TikToks of it but I’m far too old to figure it out apparently. Can’t ever embed TikToks for some reason. His famous food critic brother rated a 7.5. Wasteland this shit.Thanks to @NoSmilez for the embed