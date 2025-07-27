Update on Ben Askren: “I can’t walk. This 5 lb dumbbell is heavy to lift.”

TimeToTrain
Glad to see him making progress. Sooner or later, Ben will be back on his feet back to normal. He’s truly a fighter in his heart.
Almost lost one of my nuts to staph, it is no joke.Staph is no joke. Clean up your damn filthy gyms.
When I was in HS, at 16, I came down with bacterial meningitis. I probably weighed about 160, somewhere in the 5% - 8% body fat range. I was in the hospital for a little over 2 weeks and came out about 15 lbs lighter.It's insane he lost so much muscle. It wasn't like he was out for six months. His body was literally eating itself. This is scary, and highly disturbing.