Update on Ben Askren: “I can’t walk. This 5 lb dumbbell is heavy to lift.”

It's insane he lost so much muscle. It wasn't like he was out for six months. His body was literally eating itself. This is scary, and highly disturbing.
 
krelianx said:
It's insane he lost so much muscle. It wasn't like he was out for six months. His body was literally eating itself. This is scary, and highly disturbing.
When I was in HS, at 16, I came down with bacterial meningitis. I probably weighed about 160, somewhere in the 5% - 8% body fat range. I was in the hospital for a little over 2 weeks and came out about 15 lbs lighter.

So, not shocking to me, given what he went through.
 
"The kid doesnt want to lift"
meet-dana-white-who-took-ultimate-fighting-championship-to-new-heights.jpg
 
