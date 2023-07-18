News UPDATE: North Korea Better Than US Prison? Who woulda thought?

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
12,355
Reaction score
7,331
Hmm. Maybe this G.I. wasn't thinking straight. Hopefully, they'll let him have a do over.
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
The essence
"Two U.S. officials said the soldier detained was Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States.

"King, who’s in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border."


Fortunately or unfortunately for the soldier in question, he may have propaganda value for the Commies. Not saying any of this reflects his real motives for absconding, but how NK may be choosing to spin the situation.
Why North Korea could send US soldier Travis King to Russia or China

"North Korea publicly acknowledged that U.S. soldier Travis King was in its custody for the first time in August, reporting that he sought refuge in the DPRK or a “third country” due to “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”

"And while Pyongyang has yet to say more about the American who dashed across the DMZ in July, experts told NK News that he could ultimately end up in Russia or China.

"Pyongyang may still want to keep hold of King so they can use him for propaganda, like the American defector soldiers who starred in North Korean movies during the Cold War. Despite being arguably one of the most racist countries in the world, the DPRK could try to use King to blast the U.S. for racism to deflect attention whenever Washington criticizes the Kim Jong Un government for human rights abuses."


 
Last edited:
This poor guy is truly fucked. Remember the poor guy who tore the poster of the wall?
 
I remember reading an account of an Irish politician who managed to view some rural hospitals in North Korea and she said they were basically out of the 1800s, with no running water or electricity. I was shocked conditions were even more primitive than I expected, but i think my expectations were pretty ignorant.

anyways, this guy might be taken care of if he has value as a propaganda piece.
 
the-simpsons-abe-simpson.gif
 
Chesten_Hesten said:
They kidnapped a Toho goon back in the day and forced him to make a North Korean Godzilla movie.



He admitted it sucked but said it was still better than Godzilla in New York.


{<diva}
Click to expand...

This Godzilla movie was depressing as hell. I turned it off within 15 minutes. Too much talk of starving villages in that movie. I want my classic Godzilla movies to be fun filled with Godzilla doing 3 mile drop kicks, dance taunts or showing his son how to beat up monsters 3 times his size while he berates him on the sidelines.
 
I watched this doc about american soldier that fled to North Korea during the Korean war because he met a woman he fell in love with. Apparently foreigners get treated better and even now his portion of rice is bigger than the average North Korean. Which is kinda weird. But they also made some propaganda films for North Korea a offer they couldn't refuse. He tried to flee N Korea at some point to Soviet Union but the soviets ratted them to the NK Government both were communists at the time.
 
wwkirk said:
Hmm. Maybe this G.I. wasn't thinking straight. Hopefully, they'll let him have a do over.
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
The essence
"Two U.S. officials said the soldier detained was Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States.

"King, who’s in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border."
Click to expand...

Maybe he is hoping he will get special treatment since he is now ex-U.S. military. I doubt he has much of value to them though. Maybe he could live out a really shitty life there. North Korea could also just send him back to the states anyway because they don't believe he is worth keeping.
 
North Korea doesn't handle illegals crossing over the border very well.
I'm pretty sure he's dead by now.
 
wwkirk said:
Hmm. Maybe this G.I. wasn't thinking straight. Hopefully, they'll let him have a do over.
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
The essence
"Two U.S. officials said the soldier detained was Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States.

"King, who’s in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border."
Click to expand...


My cousin has been to North Korea.

He said it was like being on a movie set where everything was staged to the nth degree.
 
I read he was laughing while running over.
I bet he is not laughing now.

Also how dumb do you have to be to run from some punishment in the west to North Korea?
I would rather do 20 years in us prison than in NK..
Remember that guy who stole a flag on a trip in NK? Ended up in a coma and died later on.
 
tank666 said:
This poor guy is truly fucked. Remember the poor guy who tore the poster of the wall?
Click to expand...

An American soldier essentially defecting to North Korea will be seen as a huge propaganda win for their government. I'm sure they've blasted it on TV and radio all over North Korea by now.

The soldier will be fine
 
His guy is an imbecile he probably would have been a free man when he got to texas an assault just sounds like a dishonorable discharge. Now he will either be killed or starve to death in north korea.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,796
Messages
56,216,712
Members
175,111
Latest member
immensebyword89

Share this page

Back
Top