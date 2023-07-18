wwkirk
Hmm. Maybe this G.I. wasn't thinking straight. Hopefully, they'll let him have a do over.
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison
The essence
"Two U.S. officials said the soldier detained was Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King, who had just been released from a South Korean prison where he’d been held on assault charges and was facing additional military disciplinary actions in the United States.
"King, who’s in his early 20s, was escorted to the airport to be returned to Fort Bliss, Texas, but instead of getting on the plane he left and joined a tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom, where he ran across the border."
Fortunately or unfortunately for the soldier in question, he may have propaganda value for the Commies. Not saying any of this reflects his real motives for absconding, but how NK may be choosing to spin the situation.
Why North Korea could send US soldier Travis King to Russia or China
"North Korea publicly acknowledged that U.S. soldier Travis King was in its custody for the first time in August, reporting that he sought refuge in the DPRK or a “third country” due to “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”
"And while Pyongyang has yet to say more about the American who dashed across the DMZ in July, experts told NK News that he could ultimately end up in Russia or China.
"Pyongyang may still want to keep hold of King so they can use him for propaganda, like the American defector soldiers who starred in North Korean movies during the Cold War. Despite being arguably one of the most racist countries in the world, the DPRK could try to use King to blast the U.S. for racism to deflect attention whenever Washington criticizes the Kim Jong Un government for human rights abuses."
