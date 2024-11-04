  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International UPDATE: Iranian Woman Strips to Bra and Pants in Protest, Released Without Charge After Family Refuse to Declare Her Mentally Ill

Jon!

Jon!

Embracing Entropy
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 8, 2021
Messages
32,241
Reaction score
67,756
www.bbc.co.uk

Iran urged to free woman detained after undressing at university

Activists say the woman was protesting against the hijab laws, but authorities say she is mentally ill.
www.bbc.co.uk

1389be40-9abf-11ef-91ff-5d1d64bbb52d.jpg.webp


Human rights activists have called on authorities in Iran to release a woman who was detained after removing her clothes at a university, in what they said was a protest against the compulsory hijab laws.
A video surfaced on social media on Saturday showing the woman in her underwear sitting on some steps and then walking calmly along a pavement at the Science and Research Branch of Islamic Azad University in Tehran.
In a second video, the woman appears to remove her underwear. Shortly afterwards, plainclothes agents are seen forcibly detaining her and pushing her into a car.
Azad University said the woman suffered from a “mental disorder” and had been taken to a “psychiatric hospital”.
Many Iranians on social media questioned the claim and portrayed her actions as part of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement that has seen many women publicly defy the laws requiring them to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothing.
More than 500 people were reportedly killed during nationwide protests that erupted two years ago after a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody after being detained for not wearing hijab “properly”.
The Amirkabir Newsletter Telegram channel - which describes itself as “Iranian student movement media” and was the first to publish the story - reported that the woman had an altercation with security agents over not wearing a headscarf, external, leading to her undressing during the scuffle.
It said the woman’s head hit the door or frame of the plainclothes agents’ car while she was being detained, causing it to bleed, and that she was taken to an undisclosed location.
Witness told BBC Persian that the woman entered their class at Azad University and began filming students. When the lecturer objected, she left, yelling, they said.
According to witnesses, the woman told the students: “I’ve come to save you.”
Iranian media meanwhile released a video of a man with his face blurred who claimed to be the woman’s ex-husband and asked the public not to share the video for the sake of her two children. BBC Persian has not been able to verify the man's claims.
“When I protested against mandatory hijab, after security forces arrested me, my family was pressured to declare me mentally ill,” said Canada-based women’s rights activist Azam Jangravi, external, who fled Iran after being sentenced to three years in prison for removing her headscarf during a protest in 2018.
“My family didn’t do it, but many families under pressure do, thinking it’s the best way to protect their loved ones. This is how the Islamic Republic tries to discredit women, by questioning their mental health,” she added.
Amnesty International said Iran “must immediately and unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested”.
“Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture and other ill-treatment, and ensure access to family and lawyer. Allegations of beatings and sexual violence against her during arrest need independent and impartial investigations. Those responsible must held to account,” it added.
The UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, Mai Sato, posted the footage on X and wrote that she would be “monitoring this incident closely, including the authorities' response”, external.
Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate who is currently imprisoned in Iran, issued a statement saying she was gravely concerned about the case, external.
“Women pay the price for defiance, but we do not bow down to force,” she said.
“The student who protested at the university turned her body - long weaponized as a tool of repression - into a symbol of dissent. I call for her freedom and an end to the harassment of women.”


----

Iran: get over your frigid bullshit, people shouldn't be dying (see: protests) or being committed for your hurt feelings and shocked sensibilities.

Grow up. Behave like adults. Let people be themselves.

----

www.bbc.co.uk

Iranian woman detained over undressing is released without charge

Ahoo Daryaei was released from a psychiatric ward into the care of her family, Iranian authorities say.
www.bbc.co.uk

An Iranian woman will not face charges after she stripped to her underwear in an apparent anti-hijab protest at a university in Tehran, Iranian authorities say.
Earlier in November, video went viral on social media capturing the moment the woman, named by BBC Persian as Ahoo Daryaei, undressed on a university campus before being forcibly detained.
A spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary said the woman had been treated in hospital and returned to her family.
Her detention drew international condemnation, with Amnesty International among those calling for her immediate and unconditional release.
"Considering that she was sent to the hospital, and it was found that she was ill, she was handed over to her family... and no judicial case has been filed against her," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Tuesday.
A student movement organisation first published the video of the arrest,, external reporting that Ms Daryaei had an altercation with security agents over not wearing a headscarf, leading to her undressing during the scuffle.
Iranian authorities at the time said Ms Daryaei was "sick" and had been taken to a psychiatric ward.
It is not the first time Iranian authorities have branded a woman protesting compulsory hijab laws with a mental illness.
Following Ms Daryaei's arrest, Iranian activists on social media condemned what they said was a pattern of diagnosing women's right activists.
One woman, who fled Iran for Canada in 2018, said her family had been pressured by the Iranian regime to declare her mentally ill.
“My family didn’t do it, but many families under pressure do, thinking it’s the best way to protect their loved ones. This is how the Islamic Republic tries to discredit women, by questioning their mental health,” said Azam Jangravi, who fled after being sentenced to three years in prison for removing her headscarf during a protest.
It became mandatory for women in Iran to cover their hair and dress modestly following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Two years ago, Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being detained for not wearing hijab “properly”.
More than 500 people were reportedly killed during months of nationwide protests that erupted in the aftermath of her death.
 
Last edited:
what the hell was she thinking? does she really think that she was going to be able to cancel the hijab in sandcastle country?
 
Last edited:
Wild that in the picture no one seems to even be paying attention. If that happened in front of me I would probably be having the Looney Tunes eyes popping out of my head thing going. And I am somewhere where this probably wouldn't mean much. I would expect everyone in her vicinity to be losing their shit over this.
 
Imprisoned by the regime Western ‘Feminists’ champion.
 
It's a still shot i understand and not video, but it's pretty funny how you've got something that would be abnormal even in western culture happening in Iranian society and everyone around her is basically pretending nothing weird is going on. Like, dude with his back to her. Women in hijabs right near her pretending she's not there. 2 dudes sitting on a bench ignoring her. The scene looks surreal because of the perceived utter indifference of everyone around her.
 
I think we really need to support women in those countries protesting but why such a leap to the other side of the spectrum? It just seems like you're hurting your own cause if that's what you're stating you want to be allowed in your culture.

Why not just wearing some clothes that you would like to wear so at the same time as she protests she's also showing what a normal society could look like?

I know people will say that this protest is meant to shock and I get that, but it also sends the worst kind of message to the conservative side of that culture.


It's sort of like a pride parade just demonstrating absolute debauchery and immoral behavior and actions and parading them in front of kids and everybody else... It just sends the wrong message and it cools people's support for that community too.
 
I really do wonder what century Muslims in the western world will start becoming moderate and less extreme. It's strange they carry these same views into the Western world and ask for respect for their views which impose respect on our views.
 
terrapin said:
I think we really need to support women in those countries protesting but why such a leap to the other side of the spectrum? It just seems like you're hurting your own cause if that's what you're stating you want to be allowed in your culture.
Click to expand...
how are "we" supposed to "support" women in other countries protesting?"
 
freakroor said:
how are "we" supposed to "support" women in other countries protesting?"
Click to expand...
its not exactly a novel thought man....

through our thoughts and our words and our votes in areas that affect those countries. the whole way in which we (especially the left) speaks about countries where this happens needs to change from wholesale support to speaking out about women's rights.

pundits and news/political commentators need to express support for women in those countries.
 
terrapin said:
its not exactly a novel thought man....

through our thoughts and our words and our votes in areas that affect those countries. the whole way in which we (especially the left) speaks about countries where this happens needs to change from wholesale support to speaking out about women's rights.

pundits and news/political commentators need to express support for women in those countries.
Click to expand...
so we should support them with our thoughts and votes but they should respect the status quo by not stripping down past a certain point.

also are you saying misogyny is worse than islamophobia?
 
freakroor said:
so we should support them with our thoughts and votes but they should respect the status quo by not stripping down past a certain point.

also are you saying misogyny is worse than islamophobia?
Click to expand...
I have no idea what you are saying but it's certainly in bad faith man. leading questions are a non starter for me... just a waste of time even.

why don't you address what I said specifically point for point and then share in a cohesive way what your position is in its entirety on this topics.

otherwise you are playing games with leading questions.
 
What kind of freak wants women to put their clothes ON???

Am i missing something here?
 
terrapin said:
I have no idea what you are saying but it's certainly in bad faith man. leading questions are a non starter for me... just a waste of time even.

why don't you address what I said specifically point for point and then share in a cohesive way what your position is in its entirety on this topics.

otherwise you are playing games with leading questions.
Click to expand...
iam just wasting time actually
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jon!
International US Charge Iranian Over Plot to Assassinate Trump
2 3
Replies
42
Views
788
Sakuraba'sEar
Sakuraba'sEar
LeonardoBjj
International Women in Iran are going without hijabs as the 2nd anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death approaches
2
Replies
30
Views
980
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,812
Messages
56,542,964
Members
175,279
Latest member
zuheirrhodust

Share this page

Back
Top