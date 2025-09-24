HOLA
Update:
Comey has been charged with giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, and he could face up to five years in prison if convicted, the Justice Department said in a statement. Both charges relate to his September 30, 2020, testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee...
The charges were presented by Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former personal attorney and the new top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. She was not accompanied by any career prosecutor and is the only Justice Department official who signed the charging documents...
Bondi is facing pressure from Trump, who is demanding his political enemies face criminal charges as he once did. But attorneys inside the Eastern District of Virginia recently wrote a memo detailing their reservations over seeking the indictment, ABC News first reported.
Bondi had concerns about the case, which focuses on whether Comey made false statements during congressional testimony involving the 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election, according to a person familiar with her thinking, though she believes it would be possible to bring an indictment.
Late Thursday, Bondi replied to CNN’s reporting, stating, “That is a flat out lie.”...
Some inside the White House view Halligan’s willingness to bring the case as her jumping on a grenade to please Trump – though that is why she was picked to take on the role of leading the Eastern District of Virginia. While several Justice Department officials are worried about the strength of any case against Comey, multiple political aides share a different view: they prosecuted Trump, so people like Comey deserve to be prosecuted, too.
https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/25/politics/james-comey-justice-department-trump-bondi-perjury-virginia?cid=ios_app
