Update:


Comey has been charged with giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, and he could face up to five years in prison if convicted, the Justice Department said in a statement. Both charges relate to his September 30, 2020, testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee...

The charges were presented by Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s former personal attorney and the new top prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia. She was not accompanied by any career prosecutor and is the only Justice Department official who signed the charging documents...

Bondi is facing pressure from Trump, who is demanding his political enemies face criminal charges as he once did. But attorneys inside the Eastern District of Virginia recently wrote a memo detailing their reservations over seeking the indictment, ABC News first reported.

Bondi had concerns about the case, which focuses on whether Comey made false statements during congressional testimony involving the 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election, according to a person familiar with her thinking, though she believes it would be possible to bring an indictment.

Late Thursday, Bondi replied to CNN’s reporting, stating, “That is a flat out lie.”...

Some inside the White House view Halligan’s willingness to bring the case as her jumping on a grenade to please Trump – though that is why she was picked to take on the role of leading the Eastern District of Virginia. While several Justice Department officials are worried about the strength of any case against Comey, multiple political aides share a different view: they prosecuted Trump, so people like Comey deserve to be prosecuted, too.
 
I wonder how Comey feels now?

Reminder:

Both Hillary and Trump were under investigation in 2016 prior to the election, but Comey only publicly announced Hillary. The reason he gave in his book was he was confident Hillary was going to win and the investigation into Trump was a counterintelligence investigation, not a criminal one.

Then Trump obstructed justice by firing Comey, and got away with it, because they decided Trump was immune, and now Comey is going to get indicted.

I wonder how Hillary feels now? Probably something like this:
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
I never thought he'd get away with his kid-gloves treatment of Hillary - was bound to happen I guess.
The decision not to prosecute Hillary was the unanimous decision of the agents and lawyers working on the case, not just Comey.
 
oldshadow said:
Go back and read your post. You make no point other then name calling insults.
So you fell off your Zimmer Frame before reading what I mentioned about what he thought was a private message to Bondi about Comey?
What TDS have you been sniffing?
 
fingercuffs said:
So you fell off your Zimmer Frame before reading what I mentioned about what he thought was a private message to Bondi about Comey?
What TDS have you been sniffing?
You can't make a post without going crazy with stupid insults in long running fits.

It sounds like you are having a mental breakdown.

I know this has been hard on you mentally but you might want to get a hold of yourself.
 
