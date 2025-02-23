Black Leprechaun
premature tho - not very satisfyingUnfortunate for Henry and the crowd....but Yadong got a happy ending.
Henry is not bright enough to know had he quit when it happened it would of been a NC.Should be a No Contest.
He didn't get his dick kicked. Watch the replay. They showed it multiple times. Even the commentators said it didn't land on his dick. Henry's a good actor.Lil guy got dick kicked n multiple eye poked.
I did watch the replay, buddeh. Did you? or did you just listen to the audio instead of WATCHING?He didn't get his dick kicked. Watch the replay. They showed it multiple times. Even the commentators said it didn't land on his dick. Henry's a good actor.
It's not a second one cuz there's no "first one". "The first one" didn't land either. Even the ref didn't call it. Neither kick landed on his cock. It's not my fault that you're blind. You should find a good doctor and have your eyes checked.I did watch the replay, buddeh. Did you? or did you just listen to the audio instead of WATCHING?
The kick was sus enough, should have given the benefit of doubt, especially as it was THE SECOND low blow. The first was ignored completely.
Now...
Watch it again, his foot after impact drops / drags down over the cup with enough pressure to be called a foul, and presumably to 'bounce' the cup, his dick and HIS BALLS back up and cause considerable pain.
It's not my fault that you and the commentators missed it.
The first one was not an eye poke. Henry got punched in the eye and thought the first one was an eye poke. It wasn't.Lil guy got dick kicked n multiple eye poked.
It's not a second one cuz there's no "first one". "The first one" didn't land either. Even the ref didn't call it. Neither kicks landed on his cock. It's not my fault that you're blind. You should find a good doctor and have your eyes checked.
Even if what you said was true, which I doubt, the second time was a multiple on it's own buddeh, both eyes poked.The first one was not an eye poke. Henry got punched in the eye and thought the first one was an eye poke. It wasn't.
Why does Cejudo keep getting fights? He is a bum.