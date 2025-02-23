  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News (Update: Damages from the penetration) Poked by yadong results in bleeding

Henry a real warrior fam 💯 in Slaps Song Yadong wulda done get DQ alrdy 🚫👋💥 Henry prolly low key a slap head mi tink him did expect di ref fi step in but mi memba dis MMA nuh Slaps ref nuh handle it 🚫⛹️ so Henry jus seh aight bet an keep it pushin’ 🦅👊🏾 but realize he finna lose him eye an' prolly get slept too 😵 live fi scrap anudah day mi rate it Triple C 🥇🥇🥇
 
7abcd said:
He didn't get his dick kicked. Watch the replay. They showed it multiple times. Even the commentators said it didn't land on his dick. Henry's a good actor.
I did watch the replay, buddeh. Did you? or did you just listen to the audio instead of WATCHING?

The kick was sus enough, should have given the benefit of doubt, especially as it was THE SECOND low blow. The first was ignored completely.

Now...

Watch it again, his foot after impact drops / drags down over the cup with enough pressure to be called a foul, and presumably to 'bounce' the cup, his dick and HIS BALLS back up and cause considerable pain.

It's not my fault that you and the commentators missed it.


It's not a second one cuz there's no "first one". "The first one" didn't land either. Even the ref didn't call it. Neither kick landed on his cock. It's not my fault that you're blind. You should find a good doctor and have your eyes checked.
 
7abcd said:
It's not a second one cuz there's no "first one". "The first one" didn't land either. Even the ref didn't call it. Neither kicks landed on his cock. It's not my fault that you're blind. You should find a good doctor and have your eyes checked.
You sound dickless.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
The first one was not an eye poke. Henry got punched in the eye and thought the first one was an eye poke. It wasn't.
Even if what you said was true, which I doubt, the second time was a multiple on it's own buddeh, both eyes poked.
 
Staph infection said:
Why does Cejudo keep getting fights? He is a bum.
1 - A GOAT combat athlete.
2 - Very handsome.
3 - Very entertaining.
 
