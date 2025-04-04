It's all worth it if it leads to lower inflation and lower cost of living. I don't see how we can ever pop this cost of living bubble without the stock market taking a hit.
However I'm not an economist and do not know if Trumps policies will actually improve the overall economy and cost of living as time goes on. However, I do know that what's been going on the past 20 years, especially the past 4 years, is not good. The stock market has had massive gains while every other aspect of life has gotten extremely expensive. So I'm willing to change course and take drastic measures.