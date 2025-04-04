Economy Update April 6th (Futures down 4% - Nasdaq projected to open down 25% from February highs)

And it was completely avoidable.

Trump is the guy riding his bicycle who takes a stick and sticks it in the spokes, then falls off. He’ll blame everyone else in the world not named Putin, but the truth is he’s his own worst enemy.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
Closer to true value.
hell, it should drop some more.
it's all inflated horseshit anyway.
How much money do you have in the market? I can't imagine anyone with any actual financial investment in it saying "yes, this is the stuff, it should drop even more" except like a parrot or something.
 
I'll probably be mocked for this, but yeah bring on the recession. The market has been bloated and we have record level of personal debt. I would rather have it now than when I'm closer to retirement. The wife and I have a lot of cash on the sidelines, we're both high earners and we should come out stronger.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
How incredibly convenient that when Trump is in office a recession is a good thing. Sounds legit.
Mr Holmes

Opinion Post in thread '2025 Predictions: What Will Happen?'

Lead said:
This does come off a bit weird and like expectation setting/ hedging. It takes awhile for a presidents impact to do anything to the economy but we could see two major bills in H1 and more importantly the tariffs if imposed would have a faster consequence.

Is this a mild recession or something severe? What is going to cause it?
I think we're due for one. We had like a decade of artificially low interest rates followed by covid + unprecedented spending and yet the market kept chugging along. I guess we'll see what happens.
  • Like

When life gives you lemons you got to make lemonade.
 
MMAisGod said:
How much money do you have in the market? I can't imagine anyone with any actual financial investment in it saying "yes, this is the stuff, it should drop even more" except like a parrot or something.
last time i checked it was little under 300 million euros at Safra Sarasin in switzerland.

but i'm lying.
it's actually 12 euros.
 
Economic and trade reform isn’t seamless. I’m glad we have a President who has the balls to see it through regardless of the initial shock and panic.

They’ll adjust to a new way of America no longer offering free boarding while these assholes drink our milk right out of the carton.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Nope. We're not at the bottom yet. People yesterday said to buy the dip and they've just doubled down on their losses with that.

Time to grab a 6 month CD and see if Trump's cabinet of yes men can find a backbone over the summer to stop this.
My strategy will be monthly dollar cost average buys into the S&P. Trying to time it isn't going to be possible for guys like us.
 
It's all worth it if it leads to lower inflation and lower cost of living. I don't see how we can ever pop this cost of living bubble without the stock market taking a hit.

However I'm not an economist and do not know if Trumps policies will actually improve the overall economy and cost of living as time goes on. However, I do know that what's been going on the past 20 years, especially the past 4 years, is not good. The stock market has had massive gains while every other aspect of life has gotten extremely expensive. So I'm willing to change course and take drastic measures.
 
