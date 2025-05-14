Upcoming summer UFC predictions

Here’s mine for title cards

UFC 316: Merab retains over O Malley total domination

UFC 317: Oliveira beat Topuira and Pantoja retains against Kara France

UFC 318: Holloway over Poirier finally getting a win over Dustin

UFC 319: Du Plessis mauls Chimaev to retain
 
Agree on Merab.

Think Topuria will beat do Bronx, not sure on Pantoja-KKF, Pantoja is the better fighter but who knows...

Agree Holloway should beat Topuria, and agree on Du Plessis beating up Chimaev.

I'm glad we had this chat.
 
I’ll play along:

UFC 316-Merab wins ud
UFC 317-Topuria wins via ko and pantoja wins a ud.
UFC 318-max wins a ud.
UFC 319- Chimaev wins via gnp.
 
Merab beats O'Malley
Topuria beats Oliveira
Holloway beats Poirier
Du Plessis beats Khamzat
 
i agree

I think dustin still gets max by UD though. His striking is alot better than Justins and he's not going to throw his face into a spinning back kick.
 
UFC 316: Merab once again UD Suga. Pointless rematch.

UFC 317: Topuria will come prepared and will KO Charles. People are forgetting that Charlie is slightly past his prime - he simply lost ability to finish fights. His peak was his reign (minus Mak). He couldn't recently finish Arman (he had some wicked submission holds but couldn't capitalize) and couldn't finish waaaay past prime Chandler who should be even easier to end which Paddy (who is not on Olives level) showed. Simple observation.
If Pantoja isn't slowing down after so much great showing he easily UD KKF who is one level below elite.

UFC 318: Dustin should beat Max 3rd time. I really don't like this match up. LW should be booked better.
Diamond looked great even in his loss with Islam but can slow down anytime now. IMO he was in twilight of his prime during that fight. He started to make mistakes (Gaethje headkick) so he can slide down anytime now. Max... we don't know how he will look like after this nasty KO by Ilia. He might slide down too...

UFC 319: Du Plessis will be hard fight for Khamzat. He is JIRI of MW. I bet fight will slightly look like Jiri/Glover - but DDP gastank, awkwardness and grit will prevail and Chimaev will lose his 0. If that happens DDP will have field day at MW because I don't see many threats for him left. Maybe Caio and to lesser degree Fluffy and RDR if he will pass the test.
 
I agree right now with 2/5. 2 are too close to call right now. And 1, I really don’t know yet. I need to see and hear more from these guys first.

But I don’t see you getting all 5. But put down a small parlay. You just might hit it.
 
Merab and not even close

Topuria tko

Pantoja UD

Dustin 3-0 sweep

Dricus survives round one chaos and eventually gets the TKO, Dr stoppage or technical submission over a Khamzat gassed to the point of it being like Brock vs Shane Carwin and they refer to it by whatever medical condition means you are so fucking tired that you become a lifeless corpse incapable of even attempting to defend yourself. And that all happens I'm thinking prior to the 4th round... maybe doctor stoppage after a brutal round 3. I don't think Khamzat will quit, but I think his body, specifically his lungs will fail.
I predict Dricus will take a ton of damage in the first 4-7 minutes, and maybe have some sort of injury (broken nose or orbital), such that people will look at his face in the post fight photos and be like "Jesus, how the fuck did THAT GUY win?"
Finally I predict that either round 1 for Khamzat or round 3 for Dricus will have people arguing that it should be scored 10-7.
But even with both men taking damage neither will quit, tap or turtle.

<{JustBleed}>
 
Merab
Topy (I am a huge fan of both. Wish it did not need to happen, but I think Topy has momentum/youth)
Max
Dricus (my theory is, Khamzat will have a strong start trying to freight train Dricus that could possibly land Dricus in some bad spots, but as is typical, Dricus will find a way)
 
UFC 316: Merab wins same way

UFC 317: Topuira shows Olivera has got old. Pantoja quietly racks up another title defence against KKF

UFC 318: Dustin wins a close fight

UFC 319: Khamzat exposes DDP's wrestling
 
316: O'malley pulls out with an injury, get replaced by Song Yadong.

317: Olivera pulls out and the fight gets moved to 319 in Chicago.

318: a snoozer event nobody cares about

319: KC doesn't make the fight, gets replaced by Imavov who wins the belt.
 
UFC 316: Merab 50-45's SOM

UFC 317: Toppy flatlines Olives 😴 Pantoja by sub 🥋

UFC 318: Poirier flatlines Holloway affi hundreds of punches landed by each🧠🙅🏿‍♂️ 6ixdog loaded wid like 20 CTE tread aboot CTE (while claimin' #PowerSlap more dangerous)

UFC 319: Du Plessis by headbutt to hip followed by chin up 1-2 capped off wid a flying hammerfist combo
 
