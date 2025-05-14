Upcoming summer UFC predictions

UFC 316: Merab once again UD Suga. Pointless rematch.



UFC 317: Topuria will come prepared and will KO Charles. People are forgetting that Charlie is slightly past his prime - he simply lost ability to finish fights. His peak was his reign (minus Mak). He couldn't recently finish Arman (he had some wicked submission holds but couldn't capitalize) and couldn't finish waaaay past prime Chandler who should be even easier to end which Paddy (who is not on Olives level) showed. Simple observation.

If Pantoja isn't slowing down after so much great showing he easily UD KKF who is one level below elite.



UFC 318: Dustin should beat Max 3rd time. I really don't like this match up. LW should be booked better.

Diamond looked great even in his loss with Islam but can slow down anytime now. IMO he was in twilight of his prime during that fight. He started to make mistakes (Gaethje headkick) so he can slide down anytime now. Max... we don't know how he will look like after this nasty KO by Ilia. He might slide down too...



UFC 319: Du Plessis will be hard fight for Khamzat. He is JIRI of MW. I bet fight will slightly look like Jiri/Glover - but DDP gastank, awkwardness and grit will prevail and Chimaev will lose his 0. If that happens DDP will have field day at MW because I don't see many threats for him left. Maybe Caio and to lesser degree Fluffy and RDR if he will pass the test.