Unwritten rules that every man should abide by no exceptions!!!

1. If a friend buys you a drink, you don’t pay it back. You just buy the next round.



2. It’s essential that we pee away the small bit of poop on the side of the toilet bowl. Because nobody wants to be the guy who left a poop surprise for the next visitor.



3. Don’t hit another man in the balls — just don’t. Unless you’re in a self-defense class, and even then, only if he’s wearing a cup.



4. Beer and pizza/BBQ is acceptable payment for helping another man work on his house or vehicle. Just make sure the beer is cold and the pizza has extra cheese.



5. Don’t throw a friend under the bus to impress someone. Ever.



6. Don’t use the urinal next to an occupied one. It’s like standing in line at the DMV — nobody wants to be that close to a stranger.



7. You can have a beer. But not if it’s the last one. Unless you’re the one who bought the case, then go wild.



8. Don’t roast a man in front of their kid.



9. The unspoken ‘Man up and deal with it! “Real” men don’t cry’ rule is bullshit. Real men express emotions, like when their favorite sports team loses.



10. Stand when you shake a man’s hand or a woman comes to the table. Unless you’re at a rock concert, then just nod and smile.



