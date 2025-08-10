  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Untrained football player rolls with every BJJ belt, no strikes or slams allowed, does pretty good

This vid was posted of a big untrained football player dude who lifts, rolling with every BJJ belt rank.

No strikes or slams were allowed which obviously limits him a lot.



He actually gets tapped by the lower belts, but the purple, brown and black belts struggled although it was only for a short time.

- They all severely struggled to get the takedown, leaving opportunities to get punched on the feet.
- On the ground, they were very open to strikes also for the most part.
- Big dude could have picked up and slammed on a hard surface which would be a big risk.
- If big dude literally just watched a basic BJJ defensive video, he would be giving them way more problems.

In a free fight not sure I would bet on any of the BJJ guys, looks like it would be more of a toss up.
 
What you can see in a lot of them is a lack of a clear idea of what they want to go for in neutral - no 'value proposition' they are looking for and can just go to right away and get it done instantly - which is common for many guys training for bjj competitions. This is ironically a major reason why the white belt managed to get it done so quickly - he just went for a leg without worrying about any counter grappling, and of course he was right.

That being said, it'd also be a big misnomer to think of a guy like Austin as 'average' in any way. In fact, you'd have better odds of running into someone else who might also happen to train a combat sport than someone like him. Top percentile not simply in size but athletic talents to go with it, a rarefied intersection, along with the physical literacy of a lifetime of sporting. You could go to your grocery store and pick the first hundred people you see and not find a single one of him.
 
