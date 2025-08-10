Untrained football player rolls with every BJJ belt, no strikes or slams allowed, does pretty good

What you can see in a lot of them is a lack of a clear idea of what they want to go for in neutral - no 'value proposition' they are looking for and can just go to right away and get it done instantly - which is common for many guys training for bjj competitions. This is ironically a major reason why the white belt managed to get it done so quickly - he just went for a leg without worrying about any counter grappling, and of course he was right.



That being said, it'd also be a big misnomer to think of a guy like Austin as 'average' in any way. In fact, you'd have better odds of running into someone else who might also happen to train a combat sport than someone like him. Top percentile not simply in size but athletic talents to go with it, a rarefied intersection, along with the physical literacy of a lifetime of sporting. You could go to your grocery store and pick the first hundred people you see and not find a single one of him.