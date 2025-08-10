Untrained football player rolls with every BJJ belt, no strikes or slams allowed, does pretty good

TheMaster
This vid was posted of a big untrained football player dude who lifts, rolling with every BJJ belt rank.
No strikes or slams were allowed which obviously limits him a lot.
He actually gets tapped by the lower belts, but the purple, brown and black belts struggled although it was only for a short time.
- They all severely struggled to get the takedown, leaving opportunities to get punched on the feet.
- On the ground, they were very open to strikes also for the most part.
- Big dude could have picked up and slammed on a hard surface which would be a big risk.
- If big dude literally just watched a basic BJJ defensive video, he would be giving them way more problems.
In a free fight not sure I would bet on any of the BJJ guys, looks like it would be more of a toss up.
