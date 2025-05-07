Unsung killers - Stories for the pub

There's a million dudes you'd never expect to be killers but are. One of my old coaches was this Italian American dude from Jersey, maybe 5'10, he was fat jacked but in clothes you couldn't tell, mid to late 40s, balding. He was a Junior Olympian in Boxing from his youth, had trained under guys like Gokor and Bas extensively, had a handful of fights, master in Sambo etc. I know a kid that trains with Joey Beltran, some lanky semi athletic 23 year old from the midwest that has a couple amateur fights and completed buds to be a Navy Seal, he used to come into a club I managed to watch the fights when we had them on. These people exist, imagine Enson Inoue...chubby, bald, old...dude beat Couture. Look at Joe Rogan, if I didn't know who he was I'd laugh and think he's some short pussy over compensating that I'd stomp into the ground.



You never know, and the not knowing is the worst part. You get into a confrontation with some small guy like at that baseball game where the big black dude was trying to fight this small Hispanic dude and the Hispanic dude turned out to be some elite pro boxer...you fuck around like that, even if you could have a chance in a consensual fight due to size your guard is down and you're unaware, takes a dude like Tank Davis 0.5 seconds to sleep so big aggressive dude running his mouth with a false sense of security.