Unsung killers - Stories for the pub

WillyWarminski
Picture this:
A fat, unshaven man in his mid 60's with beer stains dried on his yellow vest. He sees you and your friends watching The UFC as it's broadcast from the huge screen in the sports bar. He slurps on his beer before slurring "I used to be an MMA fighter. I beat the greatest!". You and your friends laugh. "Okay buddy. Can you be quiet? We're trying to watch". He slumps over on the counter, deathly drunk, only to be escorted out by the bouncers.
A likely tale. But one that may be sneakily true.
This is a list of fighters who have beaten the some of the best, but may never be known beyond searching MMA records.
Erica Paes - knee-barred the young, aggressive Cyborg 20 years ago this month! Probably not fat, unshaven, nor balding but never-the-less was the first set-back for a woman most consider a contender for WMMA GOAT. Erica went into MMA obscurity with a 3-2 record but has this story to tell any woman who will listen.
Luciano Azevedo - before Conor came along to spoil the party, Jose Aldo, considered one of the GOATs of Featherweight and a deadly force, was also stopped. Incidentally, also 20 years ago. Luciano finished Jose with a RNC. They were both 8 fights deep into their career and though you may never have heard of Luciano, he has also had a few more discreet wins. Din Thomas. Abdul Mohammed. Jean Silva. Now 43 years old, judging by his Sherdog profile picture, I'd guess he probably is bald but unlikely to be fat.
Alexander Otsuka - no surprise to Hardcore fans or MMA historians but still, a surprise in its own right. In the 90's, Marco Ruas was considered a very dangerous man. "The King of the Streets" had been in MMA fights since the 80's and showed he was a step above the rest by being a legitimate Mixed Martial Artist, winning UFC 7.
However, other than a decision loss to Taktarov, he was expected to walk through Otsuka at Pride 4. Otsuka survived Ruas's onslaught, turned the tide and Ruas wasn't capable of coming back out for the final round, resulting in a TKO corner stoppage. Otsuka is now mid 50's. Probably still bald and though known as "the diet butcher", I'm going to assume will be marginally overweight, drinking saki in the bar. He went on to have a 5-13 record with losses to Renzo, Igor, Ken Shamrock, Mezger, Rampage, Wandy, Spider, and Ninja Rua.
Do you have any others? I've left a ton of room for multiple fighters.
This list can be endlessly added to as time goes on.
