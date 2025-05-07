Unsung killers - Stories for the pub

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
632
Reaction score
1,117
Picture this:

A fat, unshaven man in his mid 60's with beer stains dried on his yellow vest. He sees you and your friends watching The UFC as it's broadcast from the huge screen in the sports bar. He slurps on his beer before slurring "I used to be an MMA fighter. I beat the greatest!". You and your friends laugh. "Okay buddy. Can you be quiet? We're trying to watch". He slumps over on the counter, deathly drunk, only to be escorted out by the bouncers.

A likely tale. But one that may be sneakily true.

This is a list of fighters who have beaten the some of the best, but may never be known beyond searching MMA records.


Erica Paes - knee-barred the young, aggressive Cyborg 20 years ago this month! Probably not fat, unshaven, nor balding but never-the-less was the first set-back for a woman most consider a contender for WMMA GOAT. Erica went into MMA obscurity with a 3-2 record but has this story to tell any woman who will listen.

Luciano Azevedo - before Conor came along to spoil the party, Jose Aldo, considered one of the GOATs of Featherweight and a deadly force, was also stopped. Incidentally, also 20 years ago. Luciano finished Jose with a RNC. They were both 8 fights deep into their career and though you may never have heard of Luciano, he has also had a few more discreet wins. Din Thomas. Abdul Mohammed. Jean Silva. Now 43 years old, judging by his Sherdog profile picture, I'd guess he probably is bald but unlikely to be fat.

Alexander Otsuka - no surprise to Hardcore fans or MMA historians but still, a surprise in its own right. In the 90's, Marco Ruas was considered a very dangerous man. "The King of the Streets" had been in MMA fights since the 80's and showed he was a step above the rest by being a legitimate Mixed Martial Artist, winning UFC 7.
However, other than a decision loss to Taktarov, he was expected to walk through Otsuka at Pride 4. Otsuka survived Ruas's onslaught, turned the tide and Ruas wasn't capable of coming back out for the final round, resulting in a TKO corner stoppage. Otsuka is now mid 50's. Probably still bald and though known as "the diet butcher", I'm going to assume will be marginally overweight, drinking saki in the bar. He went on to have a 5-13 record with losses to Renzo, Igor, Ken Shamrock, Mezger, Rampage, Wandy, Spider, and Ninja Rua.


Do you have any others? I've left a ton of room for multiple fighters.

This list can be endlessly added to as time goes on.
 
No one would ever believe that Matt Serra KO'ed the greatest fighter to ever live.
 
There's a million dudes you'd never expect to be killers but are. One of my old coaches was this Italian American dude from Jersey, maybe 5'10, he was fat jacked but in clothes you couldn't tell, mid to late 40s, balding. He was a Junior Olympian in Boxing from his youth, had trained under guys like Gokor and Bas extensively, had a handful of fights, master in Sambo etc. I know a kid that trains with Joey Beltran, some lanky semi athletic 23 year old from the midwest that has a couple amateur fights and completed buds to be a Navy Seal, he used to come into a club I managed to watch the fights when we had them on. These people exist, imagine Enson Inoue...chubby, bald, old...dude beat Couture. Look at Joe Rogan, if I didn't know who he was I'd laugh and think he's some short pussy over compensating that I'd stomp into the ground.

You never know, and the not knowing is the worst part. You get into a confrontation with some small guy like at that baseball game where the big black dude was trying to fight this small Hispanic dude and the Hispanic dude turned out to be some elite pro boxer...you fuck around like that, even if you could have a chance in a consensual fight due to size your guard is down and you're unaware, takes a dude like Tank Davis 0.5 seconds to sleep so big aggressive dude running his mouth with a false sense of security.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Why didnt Marco Ruas invincibility in Vale Tudo translate over to the UFC?
3 4 5
Replies
82
Views
2K
Bend NvR Break
Bend NvR Break

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,076
Messages
57,264,214
Members
175,611
Latest member
LongPig

Share this page

Back
Top