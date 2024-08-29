So Kamala is bringing up the idea of an unrealized capital gains tax. Anyone have any thoughts on this?



What this means that if you hold stocks and they go up, you have to pay taxes on it. But then If the stocks go down below what you purchased them for, you take a loss on that plus you have the taxes that you paid out.



I think it could apply to real estate also. If you buy a house and it appreciates, you pay taxes on the appreciation.