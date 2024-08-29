Economy Unrealized capital gains tax

fedorthegoat777

fedorthegoat777

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 14, 2020
Messages
2,968
Reaction score
3,903
So Kamala is bringing up the idea of an unrealized capital gains tax. Anyone have any thoughts on this?

What this means that if you hold stocks and they go up, you have to pay taxes on it. But then If the stocks go down below what you purchased them for, you take a loss on that plus you have the taxes that you paid out.

I think it could apply to real estate also. If you buy a house and it appreciates, you pay taxes on the appreciation.
 
It's supposedly only applicable to the "super wealthy".

That being said, once that door is open, who knows how wide it may swing in years to come. We already see instances of "unrealized gains" in the taxation world. Anyone who owns properties knows that when their annual property taxes are raised, it's from a a theoretical rise in value, even though the property owner has not realized a tangible cent of that rise in valuation. It's just a number on paper.

The people who pretend this is a nothingburger are either partisan hacks or historically unaware.
 
It's dead on arrival, never passing through this congress.

But the sentiment is correct, the abuse of the tax law by the obscenely wealthy and big corporations is something that needs work on.

They have no problem using these unrealized gains as loan collateral to obscure their earnings and reduce their tax footprint.
 
Rational Poster said:
Gotta stick up for Joe Billionaire like a good subverted bot, right?
Click to expand...
Like everything else the Democrats do, this will wind up fucking the middle and upper middle class.

Lol at pretending that the left gives a shit about anything other than the elite of the elite and illegal immigrants.
 
This seems like something hard to implement. Why can't they find a way to implement some sort of tax on the loans billionaires take out against their stocks?

Also, isn't her plan to do this to those with over $100m net worth? I guarantee none of the people bitching make anything close to that, so why do you care?
 
NickNick said:
This seems like something hard to implement. Why can't they find a way to implement some sort of tax on the loans billionaires take out against their stocks?

Also, isn't her plan to do this to those with over $100m net worth? I guarantee none of the people bitching make anything close to that, so why do you care?
Click to expand...
Because it's a slippery slope and will almost certainly be extended to all income groups.
 
Rational Poster said:
A lot of middle class making $100m per year these days?
Click to expand...
It won't end up at just 100 million. And the Democratic party is bought by the same people the Republicans are, so you can best believe that this won't impact the elite. This is just their way to get their foot in the door as a means to heavily tax all stock
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
So Kamala is bringing up the idea of an unrealized capital gains tax. Anyone have any thoughts on this?

What this means that if you hold stocks and they go up, you have to pay taxes on it. But then If the stocks go down below what you purchased them for, you take a loss on that plus you have the taxes that you paid out.

I think it could apply to real estate also. If you buy a house and it appreciates, you pay taxes on the appreciation.
Click to expand...
I think its obviously a really bad policy. I disagree with some of what Biden has done like the tax credit for American made EVs but those are minor, this policy is much more impactful and dumb.

Supposedly lawmakers are behind the scenes reassuring folks that they won't really pass her dumbest suggests like this unrealized gains tax or the anti-price gouging stuff. That's probably true but I do think its fair to hold against her the fact that she espoused retarded populist talking points and policies. She's supposed to be the anti-populist but here she is vomiting out the kind of retarded populist policy we see from Trump.
 
The XL said:
It won't end up at just 100 million. And the Democratic party is bought by the same people the Republicans are, so you can best believe that this won't impact the elite. This is just their way to get their foot in the door as a means to heavily tax all stock
Click to expand...

Cool fan fiction.
 
The XL said:
Because it's a slippery slope and will almost certainly be extended to all income groups.
Click to expand...
So you are bitching on a something that you think may happen, with no evidence showing that it would? How many americans do you think are even making a bunch of money on unrealized gains? I never understand why the plebs feel the need to defend the ultra rich, like they give two shits about you.
 
Rational Poster said:
Gotta stick up for Joe Billionaire like a good subverted bot, right?
Click to expand...
How about standing up for good economic policy?
The XL said:
Like everything else the Democrats do, this will wind up fucking the middle and upper middle class.

Lol at pretending that the left gives a shit about anything other than the elite of the elite and illegal immigrants.
Click to expand...
Well yes and no. It likely won't affect them directly as I have few doubts that it'd be applied only to the rich. But even if that were the case its such a bad policy that it could have wider ramifications that indirectly affect the middle class. If a significant portion of the wealthy pull their money from the country to avoid the tax that could have knock on effects that ultimately hit the middle and working classes.
 
NickNick said:
So you are bitching on a something that you think may happen, with no evidence showing that it would? How many americans do you think are even making a bunch of money on unrealized gains? I never understand why the plebs feel the need to defend the ultra rich, like they give two shits about you.
Click to expand...
We don't need to assume that it'd apply to the middle and working class to see that its a bad policy.

I don't care about defending the ultrarich but I do care about good economic policy and a tax on unrealized gains is widely seen as unworkable and bad policy. We want people, whether Americans or foreigners, to invest in America and taxing appreciation is one way to discourage investment.
 
NickNick said:
So you are bitching on a something that you think may happen, with no evidence showing that it would? How many americans do you think are even making a bunch of money on unrealized gains? I never understand why the plebs feel the need to defend the ultra rich, like they give two shits about you.
Click to expand...
There is plenty of evidence of everything the Democrats touching going to shit and fucking up the middle class.

I don't give two shits about the ultra rich. But the only way most normal people can attain financial freedom is through stocks, real estate, etc and the left doesn't want that, they want everyone at the mercy of and dependent on the state.

If the left really wanted to tax the ultra rich, they'd have done it by now. But they have no desire to do so because the rich are who finances their campaigns and ultimately own them.
 
Islam Imamate said:
How about standing up for good economic policy?

Well yes and no. It likely won't affect them directly as I have few doubts that it'd be applied only to the rich. But even if that were the case its such a bad policy that it could have wider ramifications that indirectly affect the middle class. If a significant portion of the wealthy pull their money from the country to avoid the tax that could have knock on effects that ultimately hit the middle and working classes.
Click to expand...
This is what happened in Norway. It also stifles investment in small businesses
 
Islam Imamate said:
How about standing up for good economic policy?

Well yes and no. It likely won't affect them directly as I have few doubts that it'd be applied only to the rich. But even if that were the case its such a bad policy that it could have wider ramifications that indirectly affect the middle class. If a significant portion of the wealthy pull their money from the country to avoid the tax that could have knock on effects that ultimately hit the middle and working classes.
Click to expand...

Like that loser could.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,242
Messages
56,108,123
Members
175,073
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top