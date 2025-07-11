Media UNPRECEDENTED moment for fighter rights: Mcgregor to give ownership stake to fighters; bashes the UFC for screwing him and fighters.

“For me, I fought my heart and soul and gave everything to the rise of a company and I got nothing for it,” he said. “Now here we are, our company, my company, we give back to the fighters who bleed for us. So welcome to the owners’ table our world champions and our UK champions, we are in this forever.”

-Mcgregor

Mcgregor never forgot that when the UFC sold for 4 billion dollars, he was denied a share of the pie despite his blood sweat and tears went into helping build the company.

Dana laughed at his demand for equity and firmly told him to put up cold hard cash if he wants a share.

People have been saying fighters need long term support after they retire.

Look at the UFC champions of days past, broke, crazy, and wounded…

Mcgregor wants to change that, he is going to give champions a lifelong support, something they have after they retire, a stake in the business that will remain a investment and grow as the company grows.

He is doing what Ngannou failed to do…

Perhaps driven by political ambitions but Mcgregor is beginning to champion for fighter rights.

He is giving all champions a share in the company to ensure they will be taken care of long term.

If only he could fight for BKFC and really blow up the orgs cash-flow

But he still has Daner’s leash tied-up around his neck

Now with the white house show next year, Conor will get older/drunker/stoner/snorter for a whole ‘nother year before activity

That leg can’t handle a high-profile mma match and he would be better off boxing bare-knuckle if he wanta another go
 
Better hope they dont start hot shotting the titles around like WWE be doing, that could get pricey
 
Maybe he does go broke.

The UFC gave him nothing - where did his houndreds of milions come from ?
 
Made 100 million from mayweather alone.

Has his hands in like 50 businesses, not to mention his 200 million+ exit from proper 12 whiskey.
 
Man does he still have titanium in that leg ? Full blown coke adiction with massive cash. Possibly a lot of alcohol. Some joints. I feel bad for him.
 
It's true, the UFC denying him ownership was the end of Conor as we knew him. He's a success junkie and there was nowhere else for him to go upward other than ownership following the Floyd fight.

As a result, he developed Proper 12 to try to scratch that itch, but now it was coming from this exterior product rather than fighting, and the Khabib fight became more about a vehicle to sell Proper 12 than the fight.

And Conor has a point, because people would point to the Floyd fight as the biggest source of his fighting, and what did the UFC actually do for him in that? They merely ALLOWED him to take the fight, then took a huge cut of his money.
 
Yeah and all that is thanks to his own training and the UFC platform. How much more does he want ? 1 trilion ? President of Ireland ?
 
Boy, you are trying hard as fuck to hate on this guy, arent you
 
If true, Conor just somewhat redeemed himself in my eyes. I can't overlook all drugs, violence and rapes, though.
 
On Conor ? He was a great fighter. I don't feel any good about what he has become. That is all. I never hate on him on sherdog ever. Whatever accusations or scandals were discussed. It is sad. Conor is a drunk now. He was great and inspirational.

As for UFC pay. I mean people can complain. But someone who got stupid rich from the game like Conor. I disagree. You don't get what you deserve you get what you negotiate. He made like 200 mils. Wow I'd rather feel sorry for myself :).

As for Conor going broke comment. He is putting up 25 mils for a bkfc tourney. That is crazy high. Great for the fighters. I just think him not being sober I am not sure he can handle all this and not do it like Mike Tyson. Plus ownership to the fighters ? In the end it's his money and he can do as he pleases. Health first though. I'd be happy to see Conor healthy again. This is not healthy to me.
 
I'm not saying this to diss him. I just want someone to help him. Am I wrong ? Like.... am I the only one here feeling this is worrisome ? You guys seem to think it's funny.

Conor is a icon of the sport. This needs to be fixed, his state.
 
What? He’s the best promoter in the game hands down. He has a beautiful family with lovely kids, the guy is also rising on the political scene, owns a ton of business and wealth.

He wants to drink and party? Let him drink and party he’s loving life and living it up.
 
