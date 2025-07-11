koa pomaikai
“For me, I fought my heart and soul and gave everything to the rise of a company and I got nothing for it,” he said. “Now here we are, our company, my company, we give back to the fighters who bleed for us. So welcome to the owners’ table our world champions and our UK champions, we are in this forever.”
-Mcgregor
Mcgregor never forgot that when the UFC sold for 4 billion dollars, he was denied a share of the pie despite his blood sweat and tears went into helping build the company.
Dana laughed at his demand for equity and firmly told him to put up cold hard cash if he wants a share.
People have been saying fighters need long term support after they retire.
Look at the UFC champions of days past, broke, crazy, and wounded…
Mcgregor wants to change that, he is going to give champions a lifelong support, something they have after they retire, a stake in the business that will remain a investment and grow as the company grows.
He is doing what Ngannou failed to do…
Perhaps driven by political ambitions but Mcgregor is beginning to champion for fighter rights.
He is giving all champions a share in the company to ensure they will be taken care of long term.
Conor McGregor vows to grant BKFC fighters the one wish UFC never gave him after biggest win of his career
Conor McGregor is giving back to his BKFC fighters
bloodyelbow.com
