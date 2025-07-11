Pittie Petey said: Boy, you are trying hard as fuck to hate on this guy, arent you Click to expand...

On Conor ? He was a great fighter. I don't feel any good about what he has become. That is all. I never hate on him on sherdog ever. Whatever accusations or scandals were discussed. It is sad. Conor is a drunk now. He was great and inspirational.As for UFC pay. I mean people can complain. But someone who got stupid rich from the game like Conor. I disagree. You don't get what you deserve you get what you negotiate. He made like 200 mils. Wow I'd rather feel sorry for myselfAs for Conor going broke comment. He is putting up 25 mils for a bkfc tourney. That is crazy high. Great for the fighters. I just think him not being sober I am not sure he can handle all this and not do it like Mike Tyson. Plus ownership to the fighters ? In the end it's his money and he can do as he pleases. Health first though. I'd be happy to see Conor healthy again. This is not healthy to me.