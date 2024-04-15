Unpopular take: I'd already rank Pereira's resume above Khabib's

Oh, it's that time of the week again? The compare Khabib vs [insert fighter] after a big card?The man's been retired nearly 4 years, we can let it go lolAnd yes, being a double champ in KB and in MMA plus beating an All-Time great in Izzy puts you above A LOT of fighters. As a matter of fact, no other MMA fighter has done that, so you can say Poatan is the GOAT