Unpopular take: I'd already rank Pereira's resume above Khabib's

It's Prochazka, Blachowicz, Hill, Strickland and Adesanya (though he has 1 L with Adesanya as well and a VERY close fight with Jan) vs. Gaethje, Poirier, McGregor, Dos Anjos and let's say Barboza.

I think Pereira has more top quality wins, Nurmagomedov's are slightly better to me. Both were facing favourable matchups.

I don't think it's a wild comparison.
 
Just here for the impending meltdown.
Monday mayhem?
I like it!
<mma4>
 
No duh, he's has a way better legacy than Khabib and should be higher on the all time goat list.
 
He does have a better resume than Khabib but needs to make more title defences to improve his overall mma legacy.
 
I think what made Khabib so special and so highly regarded was his dominance.
Yeah his resume might not be among the best but his performances are mostly flawless. 29 wins without being knocked down or even barely bleeding is pretty remarkable
I wish we saw him fight longer
 
Poatan - 10-2 / 8 wins by finish (80% finish rate) / 7 out of his 10 opponents have wikipedia pages (70% of opponents)
Khabib - 29-0 / 19 wins by finish (66% finish rate) / 15 out of 29 opponents have wikipedia pages (52% of opponents)
 
Oh, it's that time of the week again? The compare Khabib vs [insert fighter] after a big card?

The man's been retired nearly 4 years, we can let it go lol

And yes, being a double champ in KB and in MMA plus beating an All-Time great in Izzy puts you above A LOT of fighters. As a matter of fact, no other MMA fighter has done that, so you can say Poatan is the GOAT [omg1] <{shaqs}>
 
Come on, definitely not. Khabib is also a way more complete fighter, Pereira is nuclear though.
 
Not unpopular at all.

Khabib has 13 fights in the bigs and won the belt from a #11 ranked fighter.

His career and excellence are mostly smoke and mirrors.
That's hating to jab Khabib over the Iaquinta fight, he was a short notice replacement opponent & Khabib didn't even have 2 days to prepare for him. Can't blame him for stuff out of his control.

After that he finished the previous undisputed champion & 2 interim champions, run and tell THAT... homeboy. :eek:
 
I think what made Khabib so special and so highly regarded was his dominance.
Yeah his resume might not be among the best but his performances are mostly flawless. 29 wins without being knocked down or even barely bleeding is pretty remarkable
I wish we saw him fight longer
I for one am shocked that the dominant grappler wasn't getting knocked down or cut while being on top of his opponents on the ground.

Truly baffling.
 
