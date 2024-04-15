Unpopular take: I'd already rank Pereira's resume above Khabib's

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack
It's Prochazka, Blachowicz, Hill, Strickland and Adesanya (though he has 1 L with Adesanya as well and a VERY close fight with Jan) vs. Gaethje, Poirier, McGregor, Dos Anjos and let's say Barboza.
I think Pereira has more top quality wins, Nurmagomedov's are slightly better to me. Both were facing favourable matchups.
I don't think it's a wild comparison.
it's not an outrageous claim at all imoThe quality of his wins is simply higher, he's finished his opponents at a higher rate and he's always ready to fight while Khabib was extremely protective of his 0.
Not unpopular at all.
Khabib has 13 fights in the bigs and won the belt from a #11 ranked fighter.
His career and excellence are mostly smoke and mirrors.
I for one am shocked that the dominant grappler wasn't getting knocked down or cut while being on top of his opponents on the ground.I think what made Khabib so special and so highly regarded was his dominance.
Yeah his resume might not be among the best but his performances are mostly flawless. 29 wins without being knocked down or even barely bleeding is pretty remarkable
I wish we saw him fight longer