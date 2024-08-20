Unpopular Opinion: Rountree title shot is fine

Hear me out

Ankalaev had a title shot and didn't get the belt. Since then, he has a NC and a KO win over Walker, whose stock is at an all-time low. That's it. I'm not saying Rountree's resume is amazing, but what differentiates the two is that Rountree signed on to fight Hill, which clearly would've made him worthy of a shot if he had won. Hill was the one who dropped out though. That's not Khalil's fault. It's like Edwards signing up to fight Khamzat and lucking out with Nate instead when Khamzat couldn't go. It's not ideal, but the idea that Ankalaev is clearly the #1 contender is iffy. I think this is about people seeing Ankalaev as better (which he is) and a tougher fight for Alex (which it is), but based on recent work, it's not like he's separated himself in a meaningful way. Oezdemir just knocked out Walker too. There's just nobody else. Jiri's done against Alex. Hill got ran through. Rakic is coming off a loss.

We also don't know the context behind the matchmaking. Maybe the UFC wanted Ank to fight sooner than he's scheduled to and he declined.

With all that being said, Alex by knockout within 2. Unless he fights really stupid or Khalil pulls some crazy fluke move out of his ass, we're simply talking about different levels of standup.
 
He's on a 5 fight win streak and the LHW division isn't the talent deep pool like LW. There are many more questionable title shots Masvidal-Usman 2

Plus this should make for an exciting fight, and this will likely please the JBG
 
but first he need to fight him right ? let them bang and let see the outcome.

and don't tell me that you are fine with Rountree
 
It's a little weird and a little dumb, but I don't hate it.
 
The inevitable DDP vs Rountree champ vs champ is going to trigger people here so hard.

<joy>
 
Ankalaev should obviously be next, but everyone here is a fucking drama queen and goes apeshit with the conspiracy theories when they don't know how things came to be, one way or another. Personally speaking, the uproar and hyperbole drowns everything out to the extent that I begin to care less. Is normal.
 
It's "fine" as in, fine, the UFC can do whatever they want regardless of rankings, fuck it lets watch.

But it's not fine that they skipped the #2 contender and #6, and #7 to give a TS to #8 who is primarily a striker.

Ankalaev and Co reached out to the UFC about the Poatan matchup and were explicitly told that they had other plans for him and that Ank should fight someone else. This seems like intentional matchmaking, both were available and willing to fight.

My guess is they don't want to risk a future Poatan vs HW champ money fight, so they give him a tailor made low ranked opponent to get a highlight reel finish, then he rests and starts his bulk for HW. By the time Jon/Tom/Stipe situation is resolved, Poatan will be ready to go for the third belt.

From a sporting perspective, it isn't fine. From a UFC business perspective, it's matchmaking to maximize future profits (unless Rountree spoils the plan lol)
 
There is really no way to justify this title shot. Its not a matter of who deserves it more(a minimum of 8 people). He flat out wasn't in contention and Smith was his first notable win.

This is the sort of bout that shouldn't be counted as a title defense.
 
It should be Ank getting the title shot next, but I get that the UFC is giving Rountree the shot instead since Ank declined their offer for UFC 300 vs Poatan.

& yes, Rountree got popped on a drug test, but he proved it was contaminated.
 
While the UFC has used this concept before they've never taken it quite this far. Its not just Rountree being number 8 either. Walker and Azmat ranked behind him would have been preferential.


Rejecting Ankalaev for "other plans" and those other plans being Rountree is just disgraceful.
 
I promise you like 0.01 percent of the outrage is about the drug test.
 
