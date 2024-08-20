Unpopular Opinion: Rountree title shot is fine

Hear me out



Ankalaev had a title shot and didn't get the belt. Since then, he has a NC and a KO win over Walker, whose stock is at an all-time low. That's it. I'm not saying Rountree's resume is amazing, but what differentiates the two is that Rountree signed on to fight Hill, which clearly would've made him worthy of a shot if he had won. Hill was the one who dropped out though. That's not Khalil's fault. It's like Edwards signing up to fight Khamzat and lucking out with Nate instead when Khamzat couldn't go. It's not ideal, but the idea that Ankalaev is clearly the #1 contender is iffy. I think this is about people seeing Ankalaev as better (which he is) and a tougher fight for Alex (which it is), but based on recent work, it's not like he's separated himself in a meaningful way. Oezdemir just knocked out Walker too. There's just nobody else. Jiri's done against Alex. Hill got ran through. Rakic is coming off a loss.



We also don't know the context behind the matchmaking. Maybe the UFC wanted Ank to fight sooner than he's scheduled to and he declined.



With all that being said, Alex by knockout within 2. Unless he fights really stupid or Khalil pulls some crazy fluke move out of his ass, we're simply talking about different levels of standup.