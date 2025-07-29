  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Unpopular Opinion: Our Race to Adopt AI Is a Potential Tragedy of the Commons in the Making

Been away for a while. Since AI is all the rage these days, I want to add my rant in since I'm actually on one of the automation teams at the moment for my company.

In the 1990s, the North Atlantic cod fishery collapsed. Everyone knew the fish stocks were dwindling, but each fishing company kept pushing harder, hoping to outcompete the rest and survive. Instead, the whole ecosystem and the industry with it died. AI-driven layoffs feel eerily similar. Every company is racing to slash labor costs before competitors do. But in the process, we might be destroying the very thing that keeps the economy alive, purchasing power of consumers.

Mass layoffs don’t just hurt workers. They shrink demand. If millions lose income, spending drops. The economy stalls. No matter how efficient a company is, it still needs people who can afford its products and services. We’re cutting costs in ways that could lead to mass unemployment, lower consumer spending, and eventually, corporate collapse. It’s short-term quarterly based thinking hyped up as innovation.

Some of the ultra-wealthy might think they’ll ride out the storm at the top of a techno-feudal hierarchy. They own the platforms, hoard capital, and influence policy. But history says otherwise. When inequality becomes extreme, revolts tend to follow. No one is safe in a collapsing system. The people who profited the most often have the most to lose when things break. This isn't some communist pinko leftist shit, but reality. When FDR raised taxes on the rich during the Great Depression, he said "I am fighting to save the system, not to destroy it." You can't have capitalism and market economy without demand.

And let’s say the working class really does become obsolete. AI and robotics can do it all. If we create superintelligent AI, why assume it’ll stay loyal to the people in charge? If it sees them as inefficient or parasitic, it might phase them out. Just like some of those same elites view working people as welfare leeches now.
 
Man, Im just a dummy on Sherdog but I think we are in for a profound existential and devestating crisis for humanity with AI.

Western governments are doing absolutely nothing to take this seriously while we fight about trans, immigrants and other bullshit.
 
Your totally correct, luckily for the elite they have been ready for this, they already convinced half of you take a shot that will kill all of you in the next 20 years, while you are being replaced already by a population in which a rapid decline in wealth and purchasing power will not revolt as they are already used to it.
 
The gap between haves and have nots will grow a lot. Government will need to do more to keep more and more non-competitive people out of dire straights, which in and of itself will be extremely problematic and bad for humanity. Our country is already worse off with growing income inequality and the inability of folks to make a decent living working in factories. It's only going to get worse.
 
