What I think the UFC is afraid of is that Ank, with a busted leg...still outwrestled Jan and kept him on the ground.Ank may only have done that cos of an injury...but its the only time we really saw anyone hurt the guy in his whole career anyway....SO if Poatan's striking is too much for him, he MAY go for that AND be successful at it.That is what the UFC is afraid of, and Jan should be better at dealing with that than Poatan is, and he got handled on the ground.