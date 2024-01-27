Unpopular opinion ? I love Strickland's style and i think it's refreshing (come at me sherbros)

Hazuki Ryo
First of, yes i realize his fights are often close fights and i realize he has a defensive approach which might seem boring at first glance.
I did predict he would embarrass DDP and i was WRONG then.
Anyway, i think his stand up game is the perfect combination of key elements : interception, protection (philly shell), hand trapping. His shots are coming from close range, he takes the center line, and he's unpredictable. I love the front kick he adds to his arsenal that messed up with Adesanya's strategy
If only he could mix it up with more wrestling it would actually be a tough style to deal with. For those who say he will never be remembered as a top MW fighter i have to strongly disagree here.
