Unpopular opinion ? I love Strickland's style and i think it's refreshing (come at me sherbros)

First of, yes i realize his fights are often close fights and i realize he has a defensive approach which might seem boring at first glance.

I did predict he would embarrass DDP and i was WRONG then.

Anyway, i think his stand up game is the perfect combination of key elements : interception, protection (philly shell), hand trapping. His shots are coming from close range, he takes the center line, and he's unpredictable. I love the front kick he adds to his arsenal that messed up with Adesanya's strategy

If only he could mix it up with more wrestling it would actually be a tough style to deal with. For those who say he will never be remembered as a top MW fighter i have to strongly disagree here.
 
If Strickland could add a Floyd Mayweather esque body jab to his jab arsenal it would help him setup his right hand better.



Likewise I enjoy his style. Basic, but practical.
 
I like his style,but yknow,there are times he should turn it up. He kind of keeps it in the same gear the whole fight.
 
I'm pretty sure he started out as a "well-rounded" prototype at WW and tapered his skills to a few which he thinks are useful.
 
I find him very boring tbh. People used to criticize Floyd but I find him more exciting than Strickland.

I used to criticize Izzy a lot, and find him also more entertaining. @drbolony was right


I will always appreciate guys like Gaethje or Wanderlei who comes to kill everytime even though they may not be the champ.
 
Sean has a dynamite right. Just needs to set it up better.

Sean wins rematch against Dricus via choke.
 
It's so frustrating to watch Sean fight knowing he's only using a half of his skills, try a TD every so often ffs. Lol
 
