Unpopular Opinion: Ariel Helwani Is the GOAT MMA Journalist.

Rear Naked Toke
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2019
- Messages
- 1,866
- Reaction score
- 1,620
Change my mind. Also, I'm not likely to respond to any replies within the next 9 hours.
he isnt a GOAT but he does bring a refreshing way of things in a painfully boring MMA journalism scope.Change my mind. Also, I'm not likely to respond to any replies within the next 9 hours.
Who else would be in contention? Is there another MMA journalist?
I don’t know who the best is but I can confidently say that the Schmo is the worst.Brett Okamoto, Luke Thomas, the Schmo and Kevin Iole. Murderer's Row.
Embarrassing.Counterpoint
he's the best one but he's got his little shiesty behaviors and he always plays the victim. despite that, he is the best interviewer by far.
No, that title belongs to @BoxerMaurits
Embarrassing.
yeah he's a bit sneaky. he was interviewing masvidal once and out of nowhere he asked about his dad's criminal record.