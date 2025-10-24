  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Unpopular Opinion: Ariel Helwani Is the GOAT MMA Journalist.

i'm low informed these days but yeah he's the best. imo helwani literally helped grow the sport by getting the best interviews out of fighters where other journalists couldn't or wouldn't. dude had a hand in getting the sport accepted by the mainstream in the late 2000s/early 2010s. this is undeniable imo (or maybe i'm biased or clueless).

there's some things i don't like about his style sometimes, but he's generally principled and has a spine. dude can also verbally dish it out when needed.
 
Counterpoint

SUyyBEd.jpeg
 
I don’t know the names of any other MMA journalists, so he might be the most well-known. But it must be a low bar because I’ve never heard him speak and only know about him from Sherdog. Something about being a weasel and banned by Dana?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,219
Messages
58,425,195
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top