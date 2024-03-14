Unpopular opinion: 2nd half of Tarantino's career is better than the first half

S

Seahawks Fan

Aug 28, 2023
418
987
Firat half of Tarantino's career, 92' - 08': Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill 1&2.

Second half of career 09 - to present: inglorious bastards, Hateful eight, Django, Once upon a time in Hollywood.

In my opinion I favor the second half of Tarantino's career based on the fact that I still watch those films, whereas I almost never watch the films from the first half of his career. Obviously Pulp Fiction is a bonafide classic but after 2 viewings there's not much pleasure to be had from additional viewings. On the other hand I can watch any film from the second half of Qt's career and still love it even though it's like the 9th or 10th viewing.
 
He fell off of a cliff after Death Proof and never recovered imo. After that everything just felt like parody or a challenge to see how many other films he could reference before the film ran out.
 
Not sure what you're smoking.

I enjoy his movies immensely and have all of the movies on bluray but I do feel like the second half of his career he rests on his laurels and isn't as original and risk taking as he was with his earlier works. He identified what his audience likes and make similar things in different settings. I still like those films but I rate the first half better.
 
I don't think first half/second half matters.

Kill Bill is my favorite, but a close second is hateful 8.

Death Proof is the worst, but a close second is Jackie Brown.

There's greatness throughout his career, but he's not perfect.
 
