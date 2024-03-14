Unpopular opinion: 2nd half of Tarantino's career is better than the first half

Firat half of Tarantino's career, 92' - 08': Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill 1&2.



Second half of career 09 - to present: inglorious bastards, Hateful eight, Django, Once upon a time in Hollywood.



In my opinion I favor the second half of Tarantino's career based on the fact that I still watch those films, whereas I almost never watch the films from the first half of his career. Obviously Pulp Fiction is a bonafide classic but after 2 viewings there's not much pleasure to be had from additional viewings. On the other hand I can watch any film from the second half of Qt's career and still love it even though it's like the 9th or 10th viewing.