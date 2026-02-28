Movies Unpopular Movie Opinions

I'll get us started.

I don't think the first Predator movie holds up at all.
Pulp Fiction is a collection of interesting scenes, but not a great movie as a whole.
Event Horizon is carried hard by the cast performances.
Alpha Dog's has the most inconsistent tone while still being technically a good movie.
Terminator should have never had any sequels. The first movie was perfect as a standalone.
 
Agree with you on The Terminator
 
