Unpopular Islam

Dagestanaev
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2025
- Messages
- 415
- Reaction score
- 633
Actually, unpopular opinion about Islam
He is actually #3 in the division....he is the champ, but was fast tracked against a top 10 JDM
1. Shavkat
2. Morales
3. Islam
4. Prates
5. Belal
6. Gayry
Actually, Belal has a pretty good chance of beating Islam Maceacev
He is actually #3 in the division....he is the champ, but was fast tracked against a top 10 JDM
1. Shavkat
2. Morales
3. Islam
4. Prates
5. Belal
6. Gayry
Actually, Belal has a pretty good chance of beating Islam Maceacev