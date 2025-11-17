Unpopular Islam

Actually, unpopular opinion about Islam

He is actually #3 in the division....he is the champ, but was fast tracked against a top 10 JDM

1. Shavkat
2. Morales
3. Islam
4. Prates
5. Belal
6. Gayry

Actually, Belal has a pretty good chance of beating Islam Maceacev
 
Belal over JDM and Prates above Garry is crazy
 
Fast tracking happens alot especially with former Champs moving up. .ak is definitely #1 he won title - doesnt matter if JdM wasnt one of best 3 wws he was champ an Mak beat him. I just hope he fights one of the 2 fights that have a legit shot to beat him ( Morales and Shav ) n doesnt just fight a washed Usman then retire .
 
He had to fight and beat the FW champ twice in a row. No one else deserves a shot to be double champ more than Islam. He's now finished 8 of his last 10 fights.

A
l
h
a
m
d
u
l
i
l
a
h
 
Must be Russian bots, no way this is possible!
Yea, that sounds reasonable.

Putin was like:
"Attention bot army, turn your focus on Islam Makhachev and make him popular. I repeat, we no longer care about the war in Ukraine, defeating U.S. hegemoney, misinformation, and Europe's aggressive behavior anymore."
putin-%D0%BF%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD.gif


Couldn't be due to his global popularity. It must be some witchcraft or cheat code.
tinfoil-hat-444-x-250-gif-c18f0a6398va96ap.gif
 
your rash of new threads over the last 24 hours is the dead giveaway that you are Luffy. There are plenty of threads covering the topics you keep starting new ones on. stop shitting up the forum with your drivel.
 
I'd put Garry in front of Islam as well, big dude.
 
your rash of new threads over the last 24 hours is the dead giveaway that you are Luffy. There are plenty of threads covering the topics you keep starting new ones on. stop shitting up the forum with your drivel.
And I was again right
 
P4p numero uno !
 
Yea, that sounds reasonable.

Putin is braindead goblin, no one cares what he says.

Btw Makhachev global star? More like Russian and muslim star. Ankalaev was also “global start and world beater”…until he lost and u clowns turned on him. :D
 
Putin is braindead goblin, no one cares what he says.

Btw Makhachev global star? More like Russian and muslim star. Ankalaev was also “global start and world beater”…until he lost and u clowns turned on him. :D
Lol such a bitter man.
 
