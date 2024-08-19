Unnecessarily difficult journeys

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I'm a sucker for these kind of videos.

Guys making long journeys on vehicles that are hilariously unfit for the task.

This guy bought this mini-jeep go-cart thing from China and drove it across Utah.


And these guys decided to recreate the journey from dumb and dumber where 2 grown men rode that mini bike to Aspen.
 
