They often promote their courses, webinars, and e-books as the key to financial freedom, promising their followers a life of luxury and ease.

Furthermore, the harsh reality of making money online is that it takes time, effort, and dedication.

Publicado em 7 de nov. de 2023

The Allure of the Fake Guru

These gurus often make more money selling courses than from their actual business.

The Art of Deception

Fake internet gurus know that many people are desperate to change their lives. They recognize there's a lot of money to be made. So, they make up personal experiences to appear like an authoritative figure and then charge hundreds (or thousands) of dollars for a course that's hastily put together in the pursuit of a quick dollar.It's not surprising why many YouTube ads promote courses, masterminds, or online products. It's ridiculously profitable.Fake gurus are incredibly skilled at psychological manipulation. They often relate to their target audience by identifying pain points to appear relatable. This strategy makes it much easier for someone to fall victim to a scam.For instance, if a self-proclaimed business guru has a big house and fancy cars, their followers may assume they've "made" it in life and are therefore a solid source of information. But this can be nothing more than a façade.