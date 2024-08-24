Opinion Unmasking online gurus scams

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
6,418
Reaction score
7,934
- Brazilian internet has been full of those guys, they say they make high money, in markets that they dont have expertise, are usually very young, dind't passed those fases of growing up money wise. Like going from living in a small apartamente to one a little bigger, they alredy jump to mansions and really expensive cars.

But those nouble souls are always willing to teach you how they did grow monetire wise. If you pay them for their online course. You know really rich and busy people always have time to plan online courses.

I did a research, and looks like other contries have those guys, they're usually man, young, and ifg you havge a little knowledge on the subject they're selling, you already know they're lying.
But if you alert people of those guys. They always say you're jeallows!

maxresdefault.jpg


The internet has made it possible for people to make money online in the modern digital age. With freelance work and e-commerce, the options appear limitless. internet gurus, who promise rapid wealth and success with little to no work, are a darker aspect of the legitimate internet income opportunities that frequently go unrecognized. This essay will examine the realm of online gurus, their fraudulent schemes, the unforgiving reality of generating income online, and legitimate methods of making a career off the internet.

Internet marketers, or “online gurus,” are people who make claims to have the magic formula for success and money on the internet. Frequently touting their e-books, webinars, and seminars as the path to financial independence, they make bold promises to their audience.

Online gurus, also known as internet marketers, are individuals who claim to have the secret formula for success and wealth online. They often promote their courses, webinars, and e-books as the key to financial freedom, promising their followers a life of luxury and ease. These gurus use flashy marketing tactics, testimonials, and success stories to lure in unsuspecting individuals who are desperate to make money online.

However, the truth is that many of these online gurus are nothing more than scammers who prey on the hopes and dreams of others. Their courses are often overpriced, filled with outdated information, and provide little to no value. In reality, the only ones getting rich are the gurus themselves, who profit off the naivety of their followers.
image-w1280.jpg

Top Cat- Guys. Do you believe that in the futurre, people will be dumb enought to fall in scams similars to the ones we create?

Furthermore, the harsh reality of making money online is that it takes time, effort, and dedication. There is no get-rich-quick scheme that will magically make you wealthy overnight. Building a successful online business or freelancing career requires hard work, persistence, and a willingness to learn and adapt.

That being said, there are genuine ways to earn money online without falling victim to online gurus. Freelancing, for example, is a popular option for those looking to make money online. Websites like Upwork, Freelancer, and Fiverr connect freelancers with clients looking for a wide range of services, from writing and graphic design to programming and digital marketing.

E-commerce is another viable option for earning money online. Platforms like Shopify, Etsy, and Amazon allow individuals to sell products online, whether it be handmade crafts, drop-shipped items, or digital downloads. Building a successful e-commerce business takes time and effort, but with the right strategy and dedication, it can be a lucrative source of income.

While the internet offers numerous opportunities to earn money online, it is important to be wary of online gurus who promise quick riches and success. The reality is that making money online takes hard work, dedication, and a willingness to learn and adapt. By focusing on genuine ways to earn money online, such as freelancing and e-commerce, individuals can avoid falling victim to scams and build a sustainable source of income for themselves.



Kevin Smith, MBA

Kevin Smith, MBA

Chief Executive Officer at The E Perspective LLC

Publicado em 7 de nov. de 2023

Jay Z once said "believe half of what you hear and none of what you see, even if it's backed by me." In the digital age, the internet has become a platform for countless self-proclaimed gurus promising the secrets to wealth, health, and success. These so-called experts, often armed with flashy websites, social media ads, and paid testimonials, are making millions selling online courses. However, beneath the surface of their enticing promises lies a troubling reality: many of these gurus are not what they seem.

The Allure of the Fake Guru

Fake internet gurus know that many people are desperate to change their lives. They recognize there’s a lot of money to be made. So, they make up personal experiences to appear like an authoritative figure and then charge hundreds (or thousands) of dollars for a course that’s hastily put together in the pursuit of a quick dollar.

These gurus often make more money selling courses than from their actual business. It’s not surprising why many YouTube ads promote courses, masterminds, or online products. It’s ridiculously profitable.

The Art of Deception

Fake gurus are incredibly skilled at psychological manipulation. They often relate to their target audience by identifying pain points to appear relatable1. This strategy makes it much easier for someone to fall victim to a scam.

For instance, if a self-proclaimed business guru has a big house and fancy cars, their followers may assume they’ve “made” it in life and are therefore a solid source of information. But this can be nothing more than a façade.

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/rise-fake-internet-gurus-modern-american-scam-kevin-smith-mba-7pdqc

 

Things That Dropshipping Gurus Don't Tell to Dropshipping Beginners

Alright, now you know a bit more about my blog. Let's begin with the things that these "gurus" don't tell you when you're just beginning with dropshipping.

I hope you enjoy reading!

1. There is a chance that this isn't my fancy house and car​

Alright, I think you know already what I mean with this, but just to be sure, in most of these videos of these "gurus" you will find a fancy car, house, or maybe a tropical destination (or all three).

Of course, they won't always make these obvious kinds of videos, but you will surely see them flashing in their quick intro at the beginning of their video. They will make sure that you know exactly how "rich" they are.

You might be thinking now, but Richard, these cars, houses, and fancy holidays all look great! I want them as well.

Yes, I totally understand; trust me.

But following a person online just because they flash you all these expensive items or experiences isn't the best way to start a business. (More on why that is below)

But why are these people flashing with all these expensive things then?

Well... Honestly?

Obviously, I'm not 100% sure because I'm not one of these dropshipping "gurus", but my number one guess is this:

They sell you the idea of getting rich, so they can get rich with the money that you spend thinking that you can get rich.
Click to expand...

Are they faking their fancy cars and houses?

I won’t talk about this one yet because I'm not sure who owns what and who doesn't, but you should know these things:

  • It is possible to lease a car. You don't have to own it. They could even ask for a test drive for a car and then film their video in the meantime...
  • The fancy house could be rent as well. They don't need to own the house they could just rent it a few days or weeks. Or worse, they could use someone else's property without their consent. Take, for example, the famous Lil Tay (which you have probably heard of, and if not, call your self lucky!)


2. Dropshipping is easy? Why do I keep saying that... It's a real business!​

This is a fun one as well. Most "gurus" refer to dropshipping as 'an easy way to make money' or 'get rich the next week'.

Everything in these videos is referred to as simple, easy, and you can do it without any experience. Let's put it like this:

I'm 99% sure that every video that has a '$' symbol in their video title or thumbnail has a course or coaching program in their video description.
Click to expand...
You can go through my articles here on Do Dropshipping, and I'm sure that you won't find money symbols in any of the titles. The only expectation is the beginner stories, which got the amount in the title were he started with when he opened his dropshipping store.

The thing that most of these "gurus" don't tell you is:

It isn't all rainbows and gold pooping unicorns
Click to expand...
Look, dropshipping isn't some magic way to earn thousands of dollars online.

Dropshipping is just a business model that helps companies with testing out a product without purchasing thousands of them in bulk.

With dropshipping, you can sell a product one by one without needing to go to a bulk supplier and ordering in huge quantities. This is great if you're not sure yet if your product is going to sell or not. You don't risk sitting with leftovers of your products if you find out that nobody wants to purchase your product.

Starting a dropshipping store is the same as any other ecommerce store. It requires you to learn different things (or you hire people for it) like digital marketing, design, copywriting, and so on.

But the thing that you need to understand now is that starting a dropshipping store is like starting any other ecommerce store; it is a real business! (More info about that here)

It isn't a gold pooping unicorn, as I said above. You will need to spend time creating an awesome experience for your store visitors.

Do not go into drop-shipping thinking you will get rich quick. There is a lot of competition and smaller businesses have to cut their profits to stay competitive.
MICHIGAN'S DEPARTMENT OF ATTORNEY GENERAL
Click to expand...

If you're interested in learning more about this, then I suggest reading this article about having the right mindset when dropshipping.

3. The reviews that I get for my dropshipping courses are honest and not at all based on my affiliate program​

Let's move to another fun one.

I hear you thinking: "But Richard, look at all these online 5-star reviews. It looks so promising."

Let me tell you a little secret. It's called 'Affiliate Marketing'.

This means that these websites that are promoting these courses will get a commission when someone purchases something (in this case, these dropshipping courses) through their link.

This on itself isn't a scam or anything (I got affiliate links here on this blog as well, for example, for Shopify), but this means that they could be biased while reviewing the course.

Like what would you do if you got one of these review sites, and you review a course which is $1000, and you will get 50% of it ($500)?

Will you try to make it sound a bit better so people are more likely to purchase the course through your link?

4. So if I press this, then I can fake my income screenshots? Awesome...​

Yes, you read that right. Not all income screenshots are trustworthy.

There are many fake gurus out there who post photoshopped screenshots and fake sales.

This way, they try to make you believe that dropshipping is super profitable and that they got rich off it. (And you can do the same if you purchase their course)

Also, a screenshot of sales of let’s say $50,000 a month may be real, but that’s not all profit either.

They might be spending $40,000 on advertisement and product costs.

So their profit margin is around $10,000 a month, which is still not bad for not holding any inventory, but a lot less than the $50,000 profits that they showed off with.

If you want more information about these fake income screenshots, I suggest checking out this article. And you can check out this article here!

5. Wait, so I sell a course with everything I know, but you can find all the information on the internet for free?​

Interesting title? Well, that's because it's unfortunately true!

Most of the information that is provided in these paid dropshipping courses is recycled "crap" that is either taken from another course or from any other source on the internet (like blogs or YouTube videos).

They lure you in with the things that I covered above (their fancy cars, saying dropshipping is easy, promoting dropshipping as a get-rich-quick strategy, their (un)biased reviews, and some even do it with fake income screenshots).

Purchasing a dropshipping course is like purchasing a second-hand book with a 10x markup (meaning: it is sold at 10 times the original price).
Click to expand...
I understand that you're skeptical now and that you don't believe me a full 100% that you can learn dropshipping for free, but I'm sure you will fully believe me soon because I will cover at the end of this article exactly how you can do it! (You can click here to scroll down)

Plus, you can read my other article, Are Paid Dropshipping Courses Worth the Money in 2024? to learn more about why these "gurus" are selling courses.

6. Learning from mistakes? No way, just purchase my course...​

One last thing that these dropshipping "gurus" forgot to mention is that you NEED to make mistakes.

Take as an example this blog. You don't know half how many mistakes I made while creating this blog. From choosing the wrong hosting company to not "collecting" email addresses from the beginning already (to get people to return to your website).

You will need to learn so many new things like how the dropshipping business model works, creating ads, ecommerce in general, and so on.

And you will probably make a lot of mistakes while learning more, which will probably cost you money.

But that’s great! It’s great to make mistakes, and if you don't take it from me, then take it from this amazing quote:

I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes.
Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something.
NEIL GAIMAN
Click to expand...
If you're interested in learning more about this and learning how to learn, then I suggest reading this here.
https://dodropshipping.com/things-that-dropshipping-gurus-do-not-tell-you/
 
LeonardoBjj said:
But those nouble souls are always willing to teach you how they did grow monetire wise. If you pay them for their online course. You know really rich and busy people always have time to plan online courses.


Click to expand...
 
I legit would get angry when I was watching YouTube and i'd get spammed with one of this snake oil FUCK's sales pitches...

1*MlHuT9R9uZ6fNTsrzhJOIg.png
 
HOLA said:
I legit would get angry when I was watching YouTube and i'd get spammed with one of this snake oil FUCK's sales pitches...

1*MlHuT9R9uZ6fNTsrzhJOIg.png
Click to expand...
- I was working today and listening the best of the boy-bands.
Them popped a advertise of some podcast, were a really younbg brazilian guy was saying he makes 414 thousands per month, with dropping shipping, and he was selling his course.

That's is really high money, a top brazilian presentator will make this, but those guys work hard. And those gurus always sell a unrealistic life-style. Like if you arent really young and naive they aren't atractive or reachable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nizam al-Mulk
International Immigration into digital Mexico
Replies
5
Views
169
Rod1
Rod1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,924
Messages
56,085,367
Members
175,063
Latest member
Bilal sheref abas

Share this page

Back
Top