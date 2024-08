Things That Dropshipping Gurus Don't Tell to Dropshipping Beginners ​

1. There is a chance that this isn't my fancy house and car​

They sell you the idea of getting rich, so they can get rich with the money that you spend thinking that you can get rich.

Are they faking their fancy cars and houses?

It is possible to lease a car. You don't have to own it. They could even ask for a test drive for a car and then film their video in the meantime...

You don't have to own it. They could even ask for a test drive for a car and then film their video in the meantime... The fancy house could be rent as well. They don't need to own the house they could just rent it a few days or weeks. Or worse, they could use someone else's property without their consent. Take, for example, the famous Lil Tay (which you have probably heard of, and if not, call your self lucky!)

2. Dropshipping is easy? Why do I keep saying that... It's a real business!​

I'm 99% sure that every video that has a '$' symbol in their video title or thumbnail has a course or coaching program in their video description.

It isn't all rainbows and gold pooping unicorns



MICHIGAN'S DEPARTMENT OF ATTORNEY GENERAL Do not go into drop-shipping thinking you will get rich quick. There is a lot of competition and smaller businesses have to cut their profits to stay competitive.

3. The reviews that I get for my dropshipping courses are honest and not at all based on my affiliate program​

4. So if I press this, then I can fake my income screenshots? Awesome...​

5. Wait, so I sell a course with everything I know, but you can find all the information on the internet for free?​

Purchasing a dropshipping course is like purchasing a second-hand book with a 10x markup (meaning: it is sold at 10 times the original price).

6. Learning from mistakes? No way, just purchase my course...​

I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes.

Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing your world. You’re doing things you’ve never done before, and more importantly, you’re doing something.

NEIL GAIMAN

Alright, now you know a bit more about my blog. Let's begin with the things that these "gurus" don't tell you when you're just beginning with dropshipping.I hope you enjoy reading!Alright, I think you know already what I mean with this, but just to be sure, in most of these videos of these "gurus" you will find a fancy car, house, or maybe a tropical destination (or all three).Of course, they won't always make these obvious kinds of videos, but you will surely see them flashing in their quick intro at the beginning of their video. They will make sure that you know exactly how "rich" they are.Yes, I totally understand; trust me.But following a person online just because they flash you all these expensive items or experiences isn't the best way to start a business. (More on why that is below)Well... Honestly?Obviously, I'm not 100% sure because I'm not one of these dropshipping "gurus", but my number one guess is this:I won’t talk about this one yet because I'm not sure who owns what and who doesn't, but you should know these things:This is a fun one as well. Most "gurus" refer to dropshipping as ' an easy way to make money ' or 'get rich the next week'.Everything in these videos is referred to as simple, easy, and you can do it without any experience. Let's put it like this:You can go through my articles here on Do Dropshipping , and I'm sure that you won't find money symbols in any of the titles. The only expectation is the beginner stories , which got the amount in the title were he started with when he opened his dropshipping store.The thing that most of these "gurus" don't tell you is:Look, dropshipping isn't some magic way to earn thousands of dollars online.Dropshipping is just a business model that helps companies with testing out a product without purchasing thousands of them in bulk.With dropshipping, you can sell a product one by one without needing to go to a bulk supplier and ordering in huge quantities. This is great if you're not sure yet if your product is going to sell or not. You don't risk sitting with leftovers of your products if you find out that nobody wants to purchase your product. Starting a dropshipping store is the same as any other ecommerce store. It requires you to learn different things (or you hire people for it) like digital marketing, design, copywriting , and so on.But the thing that you need to understand now is that starting a dropshipping store is like starting any other ecommerce store; it is a real business! ( More info about that here It isn't a gold pooping unicorn, as I said above. You will need to spend time creating an awesome experience for your store visitors.If you're interested in learning more about this, then I suggest reading this article about having the right mindset when dropshipping Let's move to another fun one.Let me tell you a little secret. It's called ' Affiliate Marketing '.This means that these websites that are promoting these courses will get a commission when someone purchases something (in this case, these dropshipping courses) through their link.This on itself isn't a scam or anything (I got affiliate links here on this blog as well, for example, for Shopify ), but this means that they could be biased while reviewing the course.Like what would you do if you got one of these review sites, and you review a course which is $1000, and you will get 50% of it ($500)?Will you try to make it sound a bit better so people are more likely to purchase the course through your link?Yes, you read that right. Not all income screenshots are trustworthy.There are many fake gurus out there who post photoshopped screenshots and fake sales.This way, they try to make you believe that dropshipping is super profitable and that they got rich off it. (And you can do the same if you purchase their course)Also, a screenshot of sales of let’s say $50,000 a month may be real, but that’s not all profit either.They might be spending $40,000 on advertisement and product costs.So their profit margin is around $10,000 a month, which is still not bad for not holding any inventory, but a lot less than the $50,000 profits that they showed off with.If you want more information about these fake income screenshots, I suggest checking out this article . And you can check out this article here Interesting title? Well, that's because it's unfortunately true!Most of the information that is provided in these paid dropshipping courses is recycled "crap" that is either taken from another course or from any other source on the internet (like blogs or YouTube videos).They lure you in with the things that I covered above (their fancy cars, saying dropshipping is easy, promoting dropshipping as a get-rich-quick strategy, their (un)biased reviews, and some even do it with fake income screenshots).I understand that you're skeptical now and that you don't believe me a full 100% that you can learn dropshipping for free , but I'm sure you will fully believe me soon because I will cover at the end of this article exactly how you can do it! ( You can click here to scroll down)Plus, you can read my other article, Are Paid Dropshipping Courses Worth the Money in 2024? to learn more about why these "gurus" are selling courses.One last thing that these dropshipping "gurus" forgot to mention is that you NEED to make mistakes.Take as an example this blog. You don't know half how many mistakes I made while creating this blog. From choosing the wrong hosting company to not "collecting" email addresses from the beginning already (to get people to return to your website).You will need to learn so many new things like how the dropshipping business model works, creating ads, ecommerce in general, and so on.And you will probably make a lot of mistakes while learning more, which will probably cost you money.But that’s great! It’s great to make mistakes, and if you don't take it from me, then take it from this amazing quote: