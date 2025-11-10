Unlike most cards, UFC 322 is a real pay per view event.

Only Here for Attachments said:
I’d happily spend $10 on it
your probably being sarcastic, but that would be a better business model for fans. Too much greed in asking for 100 bucks after all the fees and crap. imagine paying 100 bucks for any other entertainment like a movie? we probably will be soon anyways.
 
Agreed, this is a very solid card. Too bad I won't be buying since I refuse to put money in Dana's pocket.
 
Well, are you paying or not?! :eek:
zakk said:
First (and last) PPV I purchased was UFC 84. $49.99 and totally worth it. Not much has really grabbed my attention.

You’re absolutely right, though, that it competes with all kind of things at it’s current price and even back at the old $50 level.
 
HHJ said:
Sometimes these good cards seem like they got made accidentally lmao

"hoot...this is actually a good card, who made this hoot??"
I believe when the coke money start to run dry, they get asses in gear at the UFC office :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:
 
flektarn said:
angela hill
Dana must have a huge soft spot for her. Or she has a soft spot for him. I don't even know anymore.
she is the master gate keeper, for the up and coming girls and she keeps dethroning them... but something tells me this time we will see her gloves left in the ring, win or loss. She hat taken some beatings and she is pushing 40 i believe.
 
zakk said:
I keep thinking it'll be her last and she keeps going.
 
flektarn said:
i hear you, but luckily girls don't hit as hard as men. so she may leave with some brain cells. not that she seemed to come in with that many too start with. I remember her from the ultimate fighter series back in 2011?? She was dopey then.
 
Cards like this were the norm during Zuffa era
 
Whats funny is this probably won't be as entertaining as the shit card that just delivered mass concussions and finishes. Fight game be like dat
 
