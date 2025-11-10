Unlike most cards, UFC 322 is a real pay per view event.

you wont fight any fight fans around here. We all like cheating UFC wives, bizarre tweets and post fight drama more than fighting itself
your probably being sarcastic, but that would be a better business model for fans. Too much greed in asking for 100 bucks after all the fees and crap. imagine paying 100 bucks for any other entertainment like a movie? we probably will be soon anyways.I’d happily spend $10 on it
Bo going to the prelims after 1 lossMain card - I would pay for it
View attachment 1120645
Prelims- Would be a must see fight night card
View attachment 1120646
early prelims- I would casually watch or check results if this was a fight night card.
View attachment 1120649
Banger of a card and a great night for fight fans!
your probably being sarcastic, but that would be a better business model for fans. Too much greed in asking for 100 bucks after all the fees and crap. imagine paying 100 bucks for any other entertainment like a movie? we probably will be soon anyways.
where he should have been the whole time, and I think I remember him saying the same thing at one point before his loss.Bo going to the prelims after 1 loss
Sometimes these good cards seem like they got made accidentally lmao
"hoot...this is actually a good card, who made this hoot??"
she is the master gate keeper, for the up and coming girls and she keeps dethroning them... but something tells me this time we will see her gloves left in the ring, win or loss. She hat taken some beatings and she is pushing 40 i believe.angela hill
Dana must have a huge soft spot for her. Or she has a soft spot for him. I don't even know anymore.
I keep thinking it'll be her last and she keeps going.she is the master gate keeper, for the up and coming girls and she keeps dethroning them... but something tells me this time we will see her gloves left in the ring, win or loss. She hat taken some beatings and she is pushing 40 i believe.
i hear you, but luckily girls don't hit as hard as men. so she may leave with some brain cells. not that she seemed to come in with that many too start with. I remember her from the ultimate fighter series back in 2011?? She was dopey then.I keep thinking it'll be her last and she keeps going.
I thought he was a main card type of guy too!Bo going to the prelims after 1 loss